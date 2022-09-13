You can now sign up for the Google Home beta to test the news before anyone else

Many apps have versions on Google Play, but not Google , the app with which you can manage your smart home devices, Google Home and Nest included. At the moment, this remains the same, but instead the application has opened a public preview.

In practice it comes to the same thing. Those who are part of this preliminary version will be able to test Home app features before they hit the worldsimilar to how Chromecast, Google Home and the like advance program works.

Try what’s new in Google Home

If you use the Google Home app a lot and want to try what’s new before ever, now’s your chance to do so by signing up to public preview. As of today there is no direct access in the application so that you can sign up, but instead you need to open this link in the browser of your Android mobile:

googlehome://settings/app-preview-program

The link opens with the Google Home app and will show you the welcome window inviting you to sign up for the public preview program, as well as some information about it. All you have to do is press request invitationvery bottom.

Google explains that this preliminary version will serve to test features early, so you can send feedback, ideas, and bug reports if you find them. Of course, in exchange for testing the ahead of time, it is also possible that you will find functions that are not very polished or that do not work very well. In short, the same as any beta version.

For your part, you must request an invitation, but it is up to Google if you will be accepted into the program or not. It is possible that Google for this a closed beta program on Google Play, linked to a specific Google account. For now, you can already start showing your interest in participating in the beta program, if you wish.

Via | Android Authority