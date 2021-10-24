You can now see the trailer for “Uncharted.” Tom Holland and Antonio Banderas meet in Barcelona

One of the most anticipated video game movies is «Uncharted»That we will finally be able to see in February 2022 and we can already enjoy the first trailer in which some unknowns are resolved.

«Uncharted»Is the adaptation of the successful video game by Naughty dog. It is starring Tom holland (Spider-Man: No way home) and Mark Wahlberg (Ted) and directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom). It tells the story of young Nathan Drake and his first mission as a bounty hunter.

In this preview we have been able to see that the Sagrada Familia as a stage Antonio Banderas as a villain. One of the key points of the trailer is when recreate the mythical scene of the video game plane. At the end of the preview, Nathan Drake falls from an airship in midair along with some of the cargo. To return to the plane you must jump from box to box while one of your enemies chases you.

“Uncharted” follow Nathan Drake on his first adventure with his future mentor Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan, played by Mark Wahlberg. In the film, they both embark on a journey around the world to give the greatest treasure ever found. In turn, a series of clues will take you to the lost brother of the protagonist.

The trailer also includes two new characters Chloe Frazer, a character introduced in «Uncharted 2: Kingdom of Thieves ». She is an Australian treasure hunter, and in «Uncharted 2: Thieves Kingdom“She’s a double agent secretly helping Nathan. It is also known that they had a relationship a long time ago, but at the time of this game they are separated. So it is possible that in the film we see how they started. It will be Sophia Ali (The Wilds) who brings this character to life.

We also have a new character who has not appeared in any game, it is Bradock who will be played by Tati Gabrielle who we have already seen in «Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. “