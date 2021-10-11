You can now reserve your Apple Watch Series 7: do you know when you will receive it at home?

We notified you last week, that the launch of the Apple Watch was not going to be as popular as on other occasions. Remember that in the keynote last September those from Cupertino limited themselves to saying that these watches would land in their stores in the fall, with no further clues. Well, that moment has already arrived because you can already reserve yours in the official store.

Since last Friday in the late afternoon, Apple has all Apple Watch Series 7 available on its website that it is going to launch, especially in the models with aluminum box finishes and new colors that are added to the range’s catalog. Remember that if the Series 6 stood out for those new blue and red tones, now the novelty revolves around that military green that became fashionable with the iPhone 11 Pro Max of 2019.

Delivery on Friday, hopefully

Now, that they are available to reserve does not mean that we can enjoy our purchase this Friday, October 15, the official launch date, since for a good part of the models that are available, both with 41 and 45mm spheres. , that delivery time is getting considerably longer.

The new Apple Watch can now be reserved.

If you access the Apple website right now and you want to reserve a 45mm model. dial, green aluminum and Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, for example, deadlines go until mid-November for home deliveries, that is to say, a whole month of delay with respect to the moment of its putting up for sale. Does that mean that there will be few units for sale? It really is not like that because there are many establishments that will also have them this Friday, October 15, even in the physical Apple Store.

Whenever Apple launches these features with online pre-sale days, an amount is saved to sell it in person in their stores so it is very normal that, by going to any of them, we can take the model we want, both in the finish of the box and in color and type of connectivity and even straps. The advantage of the online alternative is that Apple allows us to configure the combination that we like the most and not have to settle for an already predefined one. Remember that The prices of these Apple Watch Series 7 start at 429 euros for the 41mm models. Standby, and they continue in the 459 of the 45mm. If you want them with 4G mobile connectivity, then the total amounts to 529 and 559 euros, respectively.

>