You can now reserve the Samsung Galaxy M22 and M52 5G in Spain with a discount included

Samsung has just announced that the new Samsung Galaxy M22 and Samsung Galaxy M52 they are already available in Spain. Two entry-level and mid-range phones that hide some very interesting surprises, as well as a very attractive price.

And beware, in the press release they remind us that if you reserve the new Samsung Galaxy M22 and Samsung Galaxy M52 before November 2, you get a discount so that you can buy them cheaper than ever.

Of course, you have to have a little patience, since The pre-purchase of the new Galaxy M, Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy M22, will be available from October 18 and will continue with the discount until day 1.

So are the new Samsung Galaxy M22 and M52 5G

enlarge photo Design of the Samsung Galaxy M22 Samsung

With respect to Samsung Galaxy M22, we are facing an entry-level phone but that surprises by its 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate.

When raising the hood we find un MediaTek MT6769V processor, that arrives accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage to ensure really smooth operation.

And beware, this model boasts a very interesting photographic section. All thanks to his 48 megapixel main sensor and that comes accompanied by an 8 megapixel wide angle, 2 megapixel zoom and 2 megapixel macro sensor. We could not forget its 13 megapixel selfie camera, more than enough to make video calls in conditions.

Regarding autonomy, su 5,000 mAh battery with 25 W fast charge It will be more than enough to support the weight of the hardware of a device that works with Android 11 under the custom One UI layer and that now has a promotional price of 209 euros (259 euros as of November 2).

enlarge photo Design of the Samsung Galaxy M52 Samsung

Regarding the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, we already find a model that is much more vitaminized and that boasts a 6.7-inch screen with Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.

To this we must add a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor and 6GB of RAM to ensure a very smooth experience. We could not forget its 128 GB of internal storage, more than enough for any user.

The camera on the Galaxy M52 5G is also better than that of its little brother. To do this, mount a 64-megapixel main sensor, accompanied by a 12-megapixel wide-angle, 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 32-megapixel front camera to take high-quality selfies.

Finally, it has the same 5,000 mAh battery and 25 W fast charging of the M22. Regarding the price of the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G in Spain, It can already be booked for 369 euros until November 1, when it will cost 449 euros.

