You can now report applications in the App Store. How does it work?

It seems that Apple is filling in the latest headlines in the technology sector. We have already told you about the latest bugs caused by the update to iOS 15. Now we want to talk about the latest update of the App Store. No, there are no bugs but a very interesting new function. And it is that Apple users have been claiming for a long time the possibility of being able to report a fraudulent app from the App Store. A tool that, for no apparent reason, was not yet available in the popular Apple application store. In this case, the Cupertino-based firm has not made any kind of official announcement, but rather a surprisingly new option has appeared in the App Store that confirms that we can now report fraudulent applications much more easily. New options for the “Report a problem” button in the App Store As announced by the user Kosta Elefheriou through his Twitter account, we can see that the individual application listings return, in addition to a new option within Report problem . The moment you click on this option, you will see that a new option now appears called Report a scam or a fraud in the drop-down menu. Although it is true that this option was already available, its mechanism of use was extremely inconvenient. More than anything because you had to go to the bottom of the applications and games tab of the App Store to be redirected to a web page where you had to log in again. Once you have done this, you can now choose between “Report a suspicious activity”, “Report a quality problem”, “Request a refund” or “Find my content”. In no case did anything like reporting a scam appear. At most there was an option called “Report suspicious activity” and it took you directly to Apple Support. Luckily, with the arrival of iOS 15 we have found a surprise. It remains to be seen how Apple behaves in this regard, since the Cupertino-based company has only 500 human app reviewers, a number well below Google’s 20,000 or Facebook’s 15,000 content moderators, as indicated. from The Verge. In any case, it is a step forward and it is most likely that the company with the bitten apple is already hiring new reviewers with whom to investigate any report in the App Store. >