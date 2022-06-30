HomeMobileAndroidYou can now repair your Pixel at home: Google and iFixit put...

You can now repair your Pixel at home: Google and iFixit put original spare parts on sale

If you break google-pixel and you no longer have a guarantee, or it does not cover the breakage, you no longer need to send your mobile to the technical service. From today you can repair your device yourself from home with the original replacement parts.

Google with the collaboration of ifixit have already put for sale in Europe (including Spain), United States, Canada and Australia the first official spare parts so you can save money on the repair of your Google Pixel, in addition to by repairing your device you help the environment by keeping your mobile for longer.

Repair your Google Pixel yourself

Google Pixel 4a Ifixit

In the iFixit store we can find right now for sale the original Google Pixel spare parts such as screens, batteries, charging ports, stickers and rear cameras. Of course, as Google announced last April, they are only going to put spare parts from Google Pixel 2 to the most recent model, currently the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

iFixit offers the possibility of buying the loose spare or next to a repair kit with the necessary tools to be able to repair the device safely. In addition, for each spare part iFixit shows the difficulty of the repair along with its famous disassembly and repair guides.

Google Pixel 4a Ifixit Moderate

Repairing our Google Pixel at home will allow us to save a little money. For example, a Pixel 4a screen replacement costs 89.95 euros or €94.95 with the repair kit in front of the €137.94 estimated cost currently requested by Google’s technical service to repair a broken screen, so here the savings is about 43 euros.

More information | iFixit

