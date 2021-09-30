You can now rate Apple applications in the App Store

As incredible as it may seem, users of Apple systems could, like those of other platforms and application stores, rate the applications they installed in these, rating them and leaving a comment. But they couldn’t do it all: Apple’s apps were off limits… Until now.

Or what is the same, from now on, users of Apple systems will be able to rate the company’s applications as they did before with any otherAll thanks to the magnanimity of those from Cupertino towards their faithful, of course. And when we talk about Apple applications, we mean all Apple applications: for Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV …

How are users reacting to this new App Store policy? Well, there is a bit of everything, and while some Apple applications such as iTunes Remote or Final Cut Pro are receiving very good ratings, there are also those that are suffering the opposite, this is the case of Apple News or Translate, among others. The vast majority, however, remain on the approved scrap, at three stars out of five.

Apple applications included in the App Store and subject to user scrutiny and criticism They are not all those that the company develops for its systems, only those that are distributed through the store, independently of the software that is already pre-installed. Therefore, Apple applications as significant as the Safari web browser are not in dispute.

Now, was it to be expected the amount of sticks that Apple applications are taking, praised as standard as paragons of modern software design? It is not clear at all, but it is possible that many users wanted them and are taking the opportunity to vent and, incidentally, convey their strongest opinion to Apple.

Why after so long Appraisals to Apple applications are allowed in the App Store, it is another story that is not finished being told, but perhaps the admissions of guilt previously denied have something to do with it. Be that as it may, it should be a welcome novelty by users of the block. What less than that.

As for the generally regular ones, pulling at bad scores that Apple applications are receiving, we will have to wait a few days to make a more fair balance: that the most coffee growers give way to the rest of the users and the numbers shown are more general , because as they continue as before … Bad business.