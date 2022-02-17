You can now listen to voice messages in different chats in WhatsApp for iOS

If you have an iPhone, there is good news for you when it comes to using WhatsApp. These arrive due to the fact that an update is being rolled out globally for the iOS operating system, and it includes an improvement in voice messages that is most interesting: you will be able to listen to them in the background Up to date to be able to reproduce this type of messages you had to stay in the chat in which the audio had been received, since otherwise the playback would stop -and, on top of that, when you came back it would start from the beginning-. Well, this is something that changes from now on, since you can change the conversation and you will continue to listen to everything without any problem. In other words, the behavior is the same that has existed for a long time for YouTube videos. Now, a pop-up window opens in which you can see the message and the corresponding player, which you can manipulate as you wish what you hear while you are sending an image or a text to a friend or family member. Besides, it does not lack the corresponding scroll bar and an icon in the shape of “x”, which you can use to close the element if you consider it necessary. A great addition, really. Some more changes to playback These have to do with the ability to pause playbacks and resume at the exact point where this was done. This may seem like a minor thing, but it really isn’t, as it has been very annoying to do this to date – and have to listen to the message in question from the beginning. Besides, as it has been known. And as seen before in some test versions, the possibility of reviewing a voice message that you want to send to decide if the contact is finally working is also added. Deployment of the update This has begun worldwide, and it is possible to get the new version of WhatsApp for iOS in Spain -which is 22.4.75- through an update or direct download from the Apple App Store. It is true that you may not be able to use the new features that we have mentioned regarding voice messages, which is due to the fact that the function must also be activated on the servers of the messaging application itself. And, this, can take a little more time… so you have no choice but to be patient in this case. >