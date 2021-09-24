You can now know who has read your message sent to a Telegram group. How do you do it?

Lately we do not stop announcing news related to Telegram. A few days ago we told you about the arrival of live streams to compete with Twitch. And today the instant messaging platform has released one of the most important updates. After a long wait, Telegram version 8.01 finally arrives, and it lands loaded with news that includes changing the chat topic of each contact, interactive emojis, recording your online streaming sessions and, most interestingly, we can finally know who has read a message we have sent to a Telegram group. The truth is that Durov’s team, the person behind Telegram, have done an excellent job so that this alternative to WhatsApp continues to be one of the best instant messaging applications. Main news of version 8.01 of Telegram Although the new update of the app brings other news, the most important has to do with Telegram groups. One of the disadvantages of this service if we compare it with other platforms such as WhatsApp, is that there was no way to know who has read a message from you in a group. Up to now. This changes with version 8.0.1 of Telegram, since in small groups you will be able to know who has read any message you have sent. In addition, the process is extremely simple, so you will not have major problems. Update Telegram to version 8.0.1 and enter a group chat. Click on any message you have sent. You will see that different options appear, at the top you will see a new message that indicates “X people saw it.” If you click on the message , you will see detailed who has read the message in question. Keep in mind that, even if other users have not updated to the latest version of Telegram, you will still be able to see who has read your message in the group. Of course, in the press release published by the instant messaging application, they do not clearly indicate what the maximum user limit is to be able to use this function, but it will surely be around 150 participants. On the other hand, now Telegram allows you to create an individual topic for each contact, perfect to more easily recognize the people you talk to the most. Interactive full-screen Emojis also arrive. And we cannot forget the icing on the cake: now you can record live broadcasts to watch them whenever you want. The possibility of making live streams without limit of viewers was already present since the August 2021 version. Now this function is improved so that you can record your sessions in the most comfortable way. As we said, the company has already released the corresponding update, so if you want to enjoy all these news, update the Telegram application to version 8.0.1.