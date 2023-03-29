You can now install a security system by yourself with the new Google and ADT

Google and the American security solutions company ADT have just launched ADT Self Setupthe new security system focused on enabling users to install security devices by themselves in their homes, also obtaining a lower price of the devices and lower monitoring costs.

ADT Self Setup combines ADT’s security hardware in combination with Google’s Nest devices. On the ADT side you can get a sensor for each door or window, a motion sensor, a smoke detector, and even a water leak detector, among others.



On the Google side, there are already known products such as its doorbells, security cameras, and more. ADT Self Setup is the first product to date offered by both companies since they began collaborating almost three years ago.

Combining devices from Google and ADT to protect the home

However you combine the devices from both, for the system to work, all devices in the security system must be linked to a central hub, which also has a siren, battery backup, and keypad.

In addition, the system includes a “Smart Monitoring” service that users can try for free during the trial period, although it costs $24.99 per month afterwards. It is unknown whether users can do without the “Smart Monitoring” service in their security installations.

The ADT app to keep up to date with events

In any case, the ADT application also plays an important role. According to both companies:

The ADT+ app features the ability to receive smart alerts, including notifications, whenever Nest Cams or Nest Doorbell (battery) detect significant activity. Notifications will include a description of the detected object or activity, such as a person, pet, or vehicle. Additionally, customers can use the app to create routines and automation with their ADT devices, such as setting lights to turn on or off and doors to lock on their schedule.

Acquisitions through packs

Those interested in this system can already start making their purchases through the different packs available, for now there is an initial pack that includes the concentrator, several sensors and a battery Nest Doorbell, at a price of $479, and also a Premium pack , which includes everything in the initial pack together with a second-generation Nest Hub at a cost of $579, also considering the discount that will be available if they make their purchases before April 3.

For now, this security solution is not available internationally.

Via: 9to5Google