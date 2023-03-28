5G News
You can now have Apple’s new classical music app on your iPhone

By Brian Adam
It’s been weeks since Apple officially announced Apple Music Classical, but only today has the download been enabled from its store.

So if you like classical music, you can spend hours and hours enjoying the most famous composers from your iPhone. We tell you how you can enjoy Apple’s new musical proposal.

This is Apple Music Classical

At the beginning of March, Apple confirmed the arrival of its new proposal Apple Music Classical. A standalone app for Apple Music subscribers who like classical music.

Although it has been listed in the App Store for weeks, the application is only now being released for download. So you can now have the app on your iPhone and enjoy evenings of classical music, as well as additional content.

Android 12 on POCO F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro and more Xiaomi: Paranoid Android gives these phones a second life

Let’s remember that this app has a catalog of more than 5 million music songs. So if you are a lover of this genre, you will surely find all your favorite composers. And of course, the app facilitates the search, since it allows you to adjust it to different criteria. For example, you can search by work, composer, director, catalog number, among other filters.

Another feature of the app is that it promises that you will enjoy classical music in its highest audio quality, at 192 kHz and 24 bits. A more than mandatory requirement to enjoy every note of the great compositions.

And as a bonus, the app not only offers you classical music, but also offers context and additional information on some of the works. For example, it has thousands of biographies of composers. You will see that it still has some aspects to improve, for example, it does not have the option to download the songs and listen to them offline. However, it is a more than interesting proposal.

Although it is a standalone app, keep in mind that you will need to have an Apple Music subscription to have Apple Music Classical. But with the subscription it will be enough, and you will not have to pay anything extra for the functions that this new application offers you.

