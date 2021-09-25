You can now download YouTube videos from your computer’s browser, how?

YouTube is an application that practically all users use online, that is, they access it and while they play any video, they are consuming an internet connection. Either from a mobile data rate or from a Wi-Fi network. Now, for some time now, those from Mountain View have in their smartphone apps an option with which to download those videos beforehand so that, when they are played, they can do it even without an internet connection. This offline mode is, for the moment, limited to mobile phone users and, in turn, to those who have a Premium subscription, so if we want to do something like this, we need the help of those third-party websites and tools. that allow us to download the video files to the computer. However, Americans have just surprised us with the possibility of adding a new button to their videos within the desktop browser: the download button. Currently in testing, but accessible This new function comes as one more alternative that we have available within that laboratory that is publishing new tools that we can activate at will. It is the same place you should go if you want to enjoy YouTube’s picture in picture mode on your iPhone, so that when you exit the app you can continue to see the video as a floating window. Now, in addition, you have this download available from the PC or Mac browser. So if you want to activate this new function (beta), you just have to access the link you have above and look for the option “Download videos from your browser” . In addition to an important reminder that warns us that “this function is only available on computers with the most recent versions of Chrome, Opera or Edge browsers”, we will see a blue button just below that is “Test”. We touch on it and voila, we already have it available. Of course, as in the case of other functions of the laboratory, it will be necessary to be YouTube Premium subscribers to be able to use it, although if you are interested in seeing how it works, we recommend activating the trial period and see if the advantages compensate for paying all the months. Undoubtedly, if you are one of those who do not want to be interrupted during the reproduction of a channel, it is a good way to make sure that we can see any content without surprises or problems is this function released by those of Mountain View.