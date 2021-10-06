You can now download Windows 11 on your PC or laptop: see what changes

After several months of waiting, finally Microsoft has decided to launch its new operating system Windows 11 In several PCs and laptops in the world, the operating system that brings a series of changes not only aesthetically, but also in the task bar, icons, which looks much more intuitive and even, it can be said, easy to use. What things change?
As of October 5, if your laptop or PC arrived with original Windows 10, you can download the new Microsoft operating system totally free from the Control Panel and updates. Of course, first you should check if your work tool has all the requirements.
Panos Panay, Director of Product, Windows and Devices at Microsoft, highlights that “The entire Windows 11 user experience brings you closer to what you love, empowers you to produce, and inspires you to create. Windows 11 provides a sense of calm and openness. It gives you a place that feels like home. It’s safe and everything is designed to focus on you, from the new start menu and taskbar, to every sound, font, and icon you see, the team thought of every pixel and detail to bring you a more modern, fresh and beautifull”.
It also details that “Each of our partners was instrumental in bringing Windows 11 to life. No other ecosystem has the breadth and scale that the Windows ecosystem has to meet the needs of people, whether they are creators, developers, students and educators, businesses and gamers at any price and shape. Our partners have Windows 10 PCs that are eligible for the free update and will offer Windows 11 on a wide variety of devices, of different sizes, shapes and silicon starting in October with new releases in the coming months. “said David Merzel, director of Microsoft’s PC category in Latin America.
The first laptops to upgrade to Windows 11 They will be those of brands such as HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Asus, Samsung, Honor, MSI, Huawei, Advance and Vastec. The application PC Health Check is available to check if your Windows 10 PC is eligible for the free update.
WHAT’S NEW IN WINDOWS 11: WHAT’S CHANGING
- With the Start button in the center you have quick access to the content and applications that interest you and, through the power of the cloud and Microsoft 365 (sold separately), you can see the recent files you have been working on, regardless of the device you were using, even if it was an Android or iOS device.
- Microsoft Teams chat can be used with a personal account to chat, voice, or video call with your friends, family, and other contacts, regardless of their device or platform: Windows, Mac, Android, or iOS.
- The new Microsoft Store on Windows will not only bring more applications; it also makes it easy to find and discover new content with curated stories and collections. New apps are available today in the Microsoft Store on Windows, like Disney +, Zoom, Canva, and more.
- As a novelty, Snap Layouts, Snap Groups and Desktops offer an even more powerful way to help them multitask and stay on top of what they need to do, they optimize your screen space in a way that is visually cleaner, with new layouts of three columns for larger screens.
- Windows 11 is the most inclusive version of Windows, built with and for people with disabilities. Offering assistive technology like Narrator, Magnifier, Closed Captioning, and Windows Speech Recognition to support people across the spectrum of disabilities. To learn more about accessibility in Windows 11, visit the blog.
- Using a tablet without a keyboard gives you more space between icons on the taskbar, adding larger touch targets and subtle visual cues to make it easier to resize and move windows, as well as add gestures.
- The design team has also enabled haptics with Windows 11 to make using your pen even more immersive, allowing you to hear and feel the vibrations as you click and edit or sketch.
- Windows 11 was made for gaming, if your PC has an HDR compatible display, Auto HDR will automatically update more than 1000 DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 games to high dynamic range, representing a much wider range of colors and brightness. Windows 11 also includes the ability to enable or disable automatic HDR per game.