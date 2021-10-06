You can now download Windows 11 on your PC or laptop: see what changes

After several months of waiting, finally Microsoft has decided to launch its new operating system Windows 11 In several PCs and laptops in the world, the operating system that brings a series of changes not only aesthetically, but also in the task bar, icons, which looks much more intuitive and even, it can be said, easy to use. What things change?

As of October 5, if your laptop or PC arrived with original Windows 10, you can download the new Microsoft operating system totally free from the Control Panel and updates. Of course, first you should check if your work tool has all the requirements.

Panos Panay, Director of Product, Windows and Devices at Microsoft, highlights that “The entire Windows 11 user experience brings you closer to what you love, empowers you to produce, and inspires you to create. Windows 11 provides a sense of calm and openness. It gives you a place that feels like home. It’s safe and everything is designed to focus on you, from the new start menu and taskbar, to every sound, font, and icon you see, the team thought of every pixel and detail to bring you a more modern, fresh and beautifull”.

It also details that “Each of our partners was instrumental in bringing Windows 11 to life. No other ecosystem has the breadth and scale that the Windows ecosystem has to meet the needs of people, whether they are creators, developers, students and educators, businesses and gamers at any price and shape. Our partners have Windows 10 PCs that are eligible for the free update and will offer Windows 11 on a wide variety of devices, of different sizes, shapes and silicon starting in October with new releases in the coming months. “said David Merzel, director of Microsoft’s PC category in Latin America.

The first laptops to upgrade to Windows 11 They will be those of brands such as HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Asus, Samsung, Honor, MSI, Huawei, Advance and Vastec. The application PC Health Check is available to check if your Windows 10 PC is eligible for the free update.

WHAT’S NEW IN WINDOWS 11: WHAT’S CHANGING