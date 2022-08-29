You can now create QR codes to share any Instagram post

- Advertisement -

has positioned itself as one of the most used social networks thanks to its wide range of possibilities. More and more people upload photos daily to this social network for photography lovers and, although it is true that TikTok pushes with more and more force, the Meta-owned app continues to be the benchmark. In addition, the team behind the development of this social app never stops releasing new updates to improve the service. And if on top of that you know the best tricks for Instagram, you will be able to take advantage of the possibilities offered by this platform like no one else. It is not the first time that we see that we can QR on Instagram. At the time we tell you how to make a QR code to share your profile on the social network. Now, Instagram has gone a step further. You can now create QR codes to share Stories and much more Mainly, because Instagram has just updated the app so that you can create QR codes from any publication very comfortably, as TechCrunch colleagues have reported. In this way, there is now a new way to share all Instagram s through a QR code, an option that can be especially useful in certain situations. For example, if you have a store, you may be interested in using this QR code system on Instagram to put it on certain products. You can also send them to your friends so they can see that publication that you liked so much. To do this, the process is extremely simple, since you just have to open a publication that you like, click the Menu button (the three dots) and then choose QR Code. In a few seconds you will have a new window with the QR code. As if that were not enough, you will also have customization options with different colors. The way to access it is very simple as you may have seen, so we invite you to try this new function that Instagram has added to be able to generate QR codes in any publication that you see on this social network for photography lovers. Regarding the launch of the update to be able to generate QR codes in any publication of this photography social network, the company has announced that this function will be available globally, so in principle you should be able to use it without any problem. If this is not the case, we recommend updating the Instagram application and, if it still does not appear, wait a few days. >