You can now copy and paste between Windows and Android devices, do you know how?

One of the great advantages of working within the Apple ecosystem is that many functions are linked across all of your devices. They not only allow you to share the contents of practically all your applications, but also send images, videos or files wirelessly and, of course, copy any text on an iPad and paste it on an iPhone or Mac. Microsoft, with Windows 11, has given an obvious turn in its strategy to try to become the equivalent of Apple but for all users who have a PC and, also, a smartphone or tablet with Android. The first move has been to add compatibility with Google OS apps natively and, now, it is going one step further by allowing copying and pasting between platforms thanks to the clipboard. How can we copy and paste? SwiftKey is one of the most established smart keyboards on the smartphone market. Thanks to its gesture technology, it allows us to write at high speed and, in addition, it is capable of learning from everything we type on a daily basis. Five years ago, Microsoft got hold of it and since then it has been guiding it to allow both Windows (11 now) and Android to gradually align themselves in the same direction. Thus, in the latest update of SwiftKey for Android a new function has appeared, within the clipboard menu, which expressly allows users to copy a text on their mobile and paste it into Windows. We just have to activate that possibility so that the system begins to offer its first results, which at times can seem magical. Of course, not only activating the function on the mobile is enough, the other half of the process takes place inside the computer, in the Windows 11 menus, where we must go to: Windows Configuration System Section Clipboard Enable the “Clipboard History” function Finally, you have to enable the “Synchronize between devices” menu. In this way, you will already have the two devices ready to transfer information through two functions that are so used every day such as copy and paste, in the same way that it works in Apple and All iPhone, iPad and Mac with iOS, iPadOS and macOS are configured as standard, respectively. Do you think this will be the last time we see a symbiosis between two OS as popular as Windows 11 and Android? It gives us that this (beautiful) relationship has only just begun. >