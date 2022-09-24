You can now choose between Nest displays and speakers for the presence detection function

Google has just made a slight modification to the presence service through Nest devices so that from now on it can also accommodate Nest smart and speakers as new variables to help detect presence within the home.

The company points out in a short tweet that now “Nest speakers and displays can better detect your presence through voice or touch and automate actions based on whether you’re home or not.”



Until now, this function has been depending on the sensors of other Nest connected devices such as the different models of thermostats with their occupancy sensors or the Soli sensor, the Nest Protect with its occupancy sensor, the Nest Guard with its motion sensor, among other connected Nest devices, to detect activity within the home, also taking into account the location of users themselves through their mobile devices.

Also taking advantage of the sensors integrated into these Nest devices

Given the reach and popularity of Google’s Nest speakers and screens, and more with the publicity that is usually made of them, now these devices will also serve to help the function to know if someone can be found inside the home and carry out take one action or another.

Google adds in the updated support page that “Nest cameras, Nest doorbells and Nest Hub Max will not switch devices in your home Home and Away modes”, and with the expansion of the list to new Nest devices , environmental noise will not be taken into account to detect presence, only the “Assistant commands”.

This modification has also been reflected in the configuration options in the Google Home application.

Users will be able to turn this feature on/off by opening Google Home and tapping Settings. Once inside, the “presence detection” option in Features now allows you to activate/deactivate “Nest speakers” and “Nest screens” individually, being able to observe in each of them the way in which they help presence detection.

The revamped setup is rolling out to all Google Home users on both Android and iOS.

Via: 9to5Google