You can now check the weather from the Google app on an Android tablet

Google finally gives users with Android tablets the ability to check weather data from the Weather app.

A dynamic that took many years to arrive, but is now available with the latest version of the Google app.

The Google Weather app is now available on Android tablets

We have seen different innovations from Google focused on improving the user experience from Android tablets.

For example, we learned about Android 12L, a version designed to take advantage of the benefits of tablets and optimize some of Android’s functions for large screens. And the news continues.

As 9to5Google mentions, there is a small but significant change coming to Android tablets. At last, users will be able to rely on data from Google’s Weather app.

Although we have had this dynamic on Android mobiles for many years, it was not enabled for tablets. A problem that already has a solution with the latest version of the Google app.

One detail to keep in mind is that you won’t have to install the app, or search for it among the applications installed on your mobile. Just like on Android phones, the Weather app is integrated with the Google app.

So you just have to perform your weather query on Google, and you will see that the weather interface opens with updated weather data. You will not find any difference with respect to the interface that you will find on the mobile, only that it adjusts to the large screen of the tablet.

You can check the weather forecast for today, tomorrow or the next 10 days. At the bottom you will find a graph detailing the weather by the hour, and you will have other extra sections to see data on humidity, UV index, precipitation, wind, among other details. And of course, you can add different locations.

And if you want to save yourself having to search Google every time you want to see weather information, you can activate a shortcut for the Google Weather app.