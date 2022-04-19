Social NetworksWhatsApp

You can now change the language of WhatsApp from its settings in its latest beta for Android

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Do you want to have WhatsApp in a different language than the one the mobile is configured in? Now it is possible, as long as you are using its latest beta version. The application is now activating the section App language in its settings, after spending a few weeks in internal tests.

Read moreIndia likely to force Facebook, WhatsApp to identify the originator of messages

With this new menu you can change whatsapp language regardless of the configuration you are using on the mobile. As of today there are 61 languages ​​to choose from and use in the WhatsApp interface.

Read:

WhatsApp and the trick to change the language from English to Spanish

Read moreWhatsApp launches dark mode for Android and iOS 13

WhatsApp in your preferred language

WhatsApp is available in a lot of languages, although until now the only way to change to another language was change mobile language settings. Some mobiles may have a somewhat limited list of languages ​​in their settings, so in those cases you may not be able to take advantage of all the languages ​​in which the application is available.

Read moreHow to know if someone has blocked you on WhatsApp

Android 13 introduces the language settings of applications separately from those of the system, but while it arrives, many applications introduce the change of language directly from their settings. The latest to do so is WhatsApp, which launches the new Language menu of the application in your settings.

Read:

WhatsApp will make group chat members send temporary messages

languageapp

You’ll find this new menu by pressing menu ⋮ and choosing Settings, then tapping on App language and you will see that the list of languages ​​to choose appears at the bottom. The first item is the default setting: use the mobile language. The rest will change the WhatsApp language separately to the mobile language.

The change is immediate, as soon as you choose one of the other languages. The good thing is that if you choose a language you don’t understand by mistake, it’s not difficult change it back Guiding you through the setting icon and changing to the mobile language (which will generally appear as the second option). After appearing in the beta, it is expected that it will not take much longer to reach everyone in the stable version of WhatsApp.

Previous articleThis will be the WhatsApp surveys, will they have big surprises?
Next articleFlight makes emergency landing at Dublin Airport after ‘smell of smoke’ and ‘loud bang’
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Ireland

Flight makes emergency landing at Dublin Airport after ‘smell of smoke’ and ‘loud bang’

A US-bound flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Dublin Airport after a 'smell of smoke'...
Tech News

This will be the WhatsApp surveys, will they have big surprises?

Apart from the arrival of communities on WhatsApp, another of the additions that the company is working...
Tech News

Windows 10 21H2 is now available to all users

Windows 10 21H2 is already in the 'broad rollout' phase, Microsoft reported on the panel Windows 10 Health...
Apple

WhatsApp protects privacy: the news on iOS

There beta 22.9.0.70 of WhatsApp for iOS includes a small, substantial novelty for users enrolled in the TestFlight...