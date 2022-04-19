You can now change the language of WhatsApp from its settings in its latest beta for Android

Do you want to have WhatsApp in a different language than the one the mobile is configured in? Now it is possible, as long as you are using its latest beta version. The application is now activating the section App language in its settings, after spending a few weeks in internal tests.

With this new menu you can change whatsapp language regardless of the configuration you are using on the mobile. As of today there are 61 languages ​​to choose from and use in the WhatsApp interface.

WhatsApp in your preferred language

WhatsApp is available in a lot of languages, although until now the only way to change to another language was change mobile language settings. Some mobiles may have a somewhat limited list of languages ​​in their settings, so in those cases you may not be able to take advantage of all the languages ​​in which the application is available.

Android 13 introduces the language settings of applications separately from those of the system, but while it arrives, many applications introduce the change of language directly from their settings. The latest to do so is WhatsApp, which launches the new Language menu of the application in your settings.

You’ll find this new menu by pressing menu ⋮ and choosing Settings, then tapping on App language and you will see that the list of languages ​​to choose appears at the bottom. The first item is the default setting: use the mobile language. The rest will change the WhatsApp language separately to the mobile language.

The change is immediate, as soon as you choose one of the other languages. The good thing is that if you choose a language you don’t understand by mistake, it’s not difficult change it back Guiding you through the setting icon and changing to the mobile language (which will generally appear as the second option). After appearing in the beta, it is expected that it will not take much longer to reach everyone in the stable version of WhatsApp.