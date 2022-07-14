HomeMobileAndroidYou can now call, hear messages read and send messages with WhatsApp...

You can now call, hear messages read and send messages with WhatsApp in Ray-Ban Stories

By Brian Adam
For now it is not that we see many users on the street using Ray-Ban Stories, Facebook’s smart glasses developed in collaboration with the well-known eyewear brand, and which have been available for months in Spain and other markets, after start the commercial journey at the end of last summer in the markets of the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland and Italy.

Among other features with Ray-Ban Stories, users can make use of voice commands for access to a series of hands-free functions.

Expanding hands-free functions

Now Mark Zuckerberg points out on Facebook that users of this device have new hands-free functions that will allow them to make calls, listen to the reading of messages and send end-to-end encrypted text messages with WhatsApp.

These are functions similar to those that were already available last year for Messenger, Meta’s other messaging application, the matrix of platforms such as Facebook, and which is the most widely used in the United States.

Tinder launches “work mode” to flirt from the office

And in addition to the hands-free functions currently available, users of these devices will in the future gain the ability to respond to messages received from Messenger or WhatsApp after reading them also through voice commands, according to Zuckerberg.

The company also plans to expand WhatsApp and Messenger support on this device for French and Italian-speaking users in the future.

In any case, to establish voice commands, you will have to start with a “Hey Facebook” followed by the corresponding command, so that the integrated assistant proceeds to execute it.

To make a call, it will start with “Hey Facebook, call…”, although to send a message it will start with “Hey Facebook, send a message to…”. When a message is received, the integrated assistant will notify you, indicating the name of the sender of the message and asking if it is a good time to talk.

In order to have the new hands-free functions, it will be necessary to update the Facebook View application for Android or iOS, whose deployment will take place in different phases to reach all users over the next few days.

