You can now buy the new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition in Spain

A little over a month ago, Amazon presented its new generation of Kindle Paperwhite, a new range of e-book readers that has been undoubtedly the most revolutionary within its mid-range in recent years. Some models that have grown both in size and performance, as you will be able to see below, now that Amazon has precisely put them on sale in Spain at a quite interesting price.

Price and availability in Spain

This Signature Edition is the most advanced that we will see of this reader in Spain, and it arrives precisely a couple of weeks after the standard model of the Paperwhite did. It can now be purchased on Amazon for 189.99 euros, 60 euros more than what the standard model of the Paperwhite costs, but as you will see, it is something that is justified, thanks to the features that this new model releases.

Amazon

Bigger and better equipped than ever

Undoubtedly one of the most outstanding aspects of this model is that it has a 6.8 inch screen, with a resolution of 300 dots per inch, in addition to having a 10% higher brightness. In this way the appearance of electronic books is more similar than ever to real paper. Now it can also be charged without cables, thanks to its wireless charging, in fact, it is the first Kindle compatible with the Qi wireless charging. In addition, it offers more speed than its predecessor, with new components that accelerate performance up to 20% more.

In addition, it is waterproof, with a IPX8 certification, which not only allows it to get wet, we can use it in the bathtub, but it can also withstand some accidental blows. This model also offers us more space to store our books, nothing less than 32GB of storage internal. Now these Kindle allow us to show the cover of the book when we are not using them, something that until very recently was not possible.

Undoubtedly the highlight of this reader is undoubtedly that much larger screen, which is already close to 7 inches, as well as the wireless charging, something that many users expected for a long time. In addition, to this must be added the complete renovation of the interface design of Kindle, which is now much easier to use than before, and which also adapts much better to the size of the new Kindle Paperwhite.

>