You can now buy the new headphones with Alexa: the Amazon Echo Buds arrive

Amazon today introduced the new Echo Buds, wireless headphones that offer clear and balanced sound and with which you can take Alexa with you everywhere.

They feature premium audio architecture and custom-designed active noise cancellation technology, wireless charging capabilities, advanced microphones for great audio quality on calls, and hands-free access to Alexa. Available in black and white from 119.9 euros. In addition, they are available for pre-sale from today for customers at a introductory price from 79.99 euros. “The new Echo Buds allow you to enjoy Alexa all day, whether you are at home or on the go. With them you can ask Alexa to play music, podcasts, call a loved one, add new items to the task list and much more, “explains Eric Saarnio, VP of Amazon Devices International”. “They are small, light and very comfortable and are designed to fit well and sound even better, no matter what you listen to.” customizable fit The new Echo Buds are small and light and they withstand splashes, sweat and light rain, which makes them perfect to accompany you in all your workouts. Its design is comfortable enough for you to wear them 24 hours a day. Thanks to a shorter headband they are more comfortable and the integrated ventilation slots reduce listening pressure.

While you configure them, a fit test will tell you if you have set them correctly. They come with four sizes of adapters and two sizes of fins, so you can tailor the fit to what’s most comfortable for you.

Echo Buds

Active noise cancellation

Second-generation Echo Buds feature a high-performance driver in each earbud, delivering clear, balanced sound with expanded dynamic range. In this way you will be able to fully enjoy your favorite music and podcasts. Thanks to the active noise cancellation technology, they are ideal to take them on a trip, do sports sessions or quietly enjoy your favorite audiobooks at home.

The technology uses the inside and outside microphones to intelligently estimate the sound pressure on your eardrum. In this way it correlates directly with the way you hear the sound around you, generating an inverse signal and canceling all those unwanted noises. Ideal if you want to fully concentrate on what you are listening to. Additionally, you can activate this feature through Alexa by saying, “Alexa, turn on noise cancellation.” However, if you prefer to hear what is happening around you, you can activate the environment mode with the voice command “Alexa, turn off noise cancellation”.

New Echo Buds

Direct access to the best entertainment and routines

With the Echo Buds you can ask Alexa to play directly on content that you want. If you are a Prime customer you can ask him to find your favorite artist on Amazon Music, play a book on Audible and much more. You can also ask Amazon’s voice assistant to play music for a set amount of time while taking a break at work or going for a walk with commands like “Alexa, play relaxing music for 15 minutes.”

Just like on Amazon devices like the Echo smart speakers, with the new Echo Buds you can create reminders, check the task calendar or know where the nearest cafeteria is to have a coffee. Calling whoever you want is very simple. You will only have to say: “Alexa, call Alex”. The headphones are optimized to pick up lower frequencies so both your communication with Alexa and voice calls will have better quality. Also, don’t panic if you can’t find your Echo Buds because if they have other Alexa-enabled devices, you’ll be able to ask them to find them: “Alexa, find my earbuds.” If the Echo Buds are not far away you will hear a chime.

Up to 15 hours of music playback

With the new Echo Buds you will be able to enjoy 5 hours of playback without interruptions with active noise cancellation and access to Alexa in hands-free mode. The charging case provides two additional charges for a total of up to 15 hours of music playback. If you run out of battery 15 minute quick charge provides up to 2 hours of playback. You will be able to check the battery status at any time with the command “Alexa, how long is my battery life?”. Charging is via USB-C or a compatible Qi wireless charging pad, like the new Anker PowerWave for Echo Buds made by Amazon.

From today it is pre-sale available on Amazon. Get them before anyone else and receive them from February 24. They are priced at €119.99 for the USB-C cable charging option, or €139.99 for the wireless charging option. But if you are already an Amazon customer You can access a special price for its launch. The USB-C cable charging option will be available to customers at a starting price of 79.99 euros and the wireless charging option will be available at a starting price of 99.99 euros.