You can now buy the new Echo Show 15 in Spain with its gigantic screen

A new member arrives to the Amazon Echo Show family: the new Echo Show 15 is now available in Spain . One of the main novelties is its increase in screen size, which, as in other previous versions of the smart screen, will allow us to view streaming content as well as make video calls with family and friends.

Having a smart speaker with integrated Alexa is usually the norm, but Amazon also has a family of smart screens that have the advantages of the Echo range and also have a front display where we can see the information, as well as listen to it. There are currently several devices in the Echo Show family and the new Amazon Echo Show 15 will land in Spain very soon. This is Amazon Echo Show 15 Alexa has a lot to teach us and the new Echo Show 15 has one 15.6-inch Full HD (1080p) Smart Display and 5 MP camera. We have the possibility of hanging it on the wall as if it were a painting and giving it the orientation that we like the most, both horizontally and vertically. Like other members of the Echo Show family with the widget for alexa that make up personal calendars, notes, task lists, shopping lists and reminders among others, no member of the family will forget their pending tasks.

On the other hand, you can enjoy unlimited entertainment by viewing the content of your favorite platforms such as Prime Video, Netflix, Disney + and more or listening to your favorite music or podcast through Spotify.

frame your memories

The giant screen of the Echo Show 15 has the functionality of Photo frame with which you can use the smart screen to view your Amazon Photos albums and relive countless good moments every day through your favorite photos.

Echo Show 15 can also be a wonderful kitchen assistant, since thanks to its large screen you can follow recipes step by step and add the ingredients you need to the shopping cart. In addition, each member of the family will be able to create your own profile and use your visual ID and voice ID to access your events, reminders, etc.

Digital home with Echo Show 15

You will be able to have your most used digital home devices in one place. You can create a quick access and control them all from the control panel. For example, you can add a minimized view of the camera of your choice, seeing what happens at all times, for example, when there is a knock at the door of the house. Finally, the echo Show 15 is also ideal for making video calls and has multiple layers of privacy protection. The button to turn off the microphones and camera, the integrated camera cover and the ability to delete voice recordings give you transparency about and control over Alexa features.

From today it is available in presale in Spain for 249.99 euros.