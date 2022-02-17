Search here...
You can now book your trip to space for $450,000

By: Brian Adam

Virgin Galactic has opened the doors to whoever wants to travel to space with their ships, to make a brief but intense space route.

The company has just announced that it will soon put tickets on sale to the public for space tourism for a price of $450,000.

‘Start running’, a companion with a voice to become a runner from scratch on your Android

To reserve it you have to pay $150,000 entry, and then, just before the flight, the remaining $300,000. There is still no definite date for the sale, but everything indicates that the opening of the online store is days away.

Until now, only one person has traveled with Virgin Galactic aircraft, its founder, Richard Branson, since the plan to send three members of the Italian Air Force in 2021 was canceled due to a failure in Unity 23.

The fact that ticket sales start no longer means that the flights will take place immediately. There are already about 600 clients who made their reservations for $250,000 in recent years, so you will have to wait in line.

They want to hit 1,000 bookings before they start flying, so if that number isn’t achieved, it will take even longer to make the trip of our dreams.

Logically, due to the price, at the moment only a few will be able to enjoy something like this, but surely in about 10 years it will be much cheaper, affordable for all those who dream of seeing the Earth from something further away.

The space vehicles will reach a height of almost 15 kilometers, under the wing of the White Knight Two, a plane that will release the vehicle when the time comes to climb up to 80 kilometers, at which point the passengers will be able to float for a few minutes enjoying the landscape.

Link for reservations: click here

Brian Adam
