You can now block users on Spotify

Evolution is an inevitable and extremely important factor for any product to be able to sustain itself over time. Spotify is an example of this, considering that it started as a streaming music service and gradually incorporated social components. Thus, we have the possibility of creating collaborative playlists that can also see our listening habits. However, with all that they have been adding, there was no possibility of blocking users on Spotify, until now.

This function has already begun to be deployed for all users, thus improving the privacy of each person on the platform.

So you can block users on Spotify

The social components that Spotify has added have been excellent and the platform continues on this path. However, social networks must handle the privacy element as a primary need. Until now, when we wanted to block users on Spotify, we had to contact the technical service of the platform. A process not accessible at all for an option that should be at the hand of any user.

Now, a block button has been added with which you can get rid of those you do not want to see your activity on Spotify. It should be noted that this deployment has recently started and that it will arrive progressively for all users. In addition, the option will be available both in the desktop application and in the Android and iOS.

The process to block users on Spotify is very simple and begins by going to the person’s profile. Once inside, click on the icon with the 3 dots next to the profile photo and it will display the option to block the user. Click and in this way you will no longer be able to see your activity on Spotify, or make collaborative playlists.