You can now activate RSS support in Chrome

The RSS in Chrome And unlike when we echoed this function a few months ago, its activation is now available to all users of the Google browser, which in practice is almost everyone because, be careful, we are not talking about PC, but mobile . From Android, specifically.

Thus, it does not matter that you do not use Chrome on your Android phone, because surely you have it installed there. Another thing is that you are interested in using RSS in Chrome, and if you use another browser it doesn’t make much sense: get better with an RSS reader for mobile, there are some very good ones, and you don’t need anything else.

Now, if you use Chrome on Android and you are also interested in using RSS in Chrome, then pay attention to what follows. And although I refer to the subject as RSS in Chrome, because I dare not call them an RSS reader in Chrome, a bit of that does, obviously. However, this actually goes from Google Discover on Android.

How to activate RSS in Chrome

As we explained to you at the time, the return of RSS in Chrome consists of being able to add specific sites to Google Discover … or rather, to a new section of Google Discover called «Following»; only on Android, it bears repeating. The process is very simple:

Open the browser menu when you are on a site that you like, for example this one, and at the bottom you will see an option that has no loss: the name of the site accompanied by the button «+ Follow«. Check the “Following” section on the Chrome new tab page. Additionally, you can manage the sites you follow from the Google Discover options on Android.

Still don’t see that option to follow sites by RSS in Chrome? That’s because it starts to spread now among users of the stable version of the browser, according to has announced the director of engineering of Chrome And it will take a while to reach the many millions of Chrome users on Android around the world.

If you don’t want to wait, you can now activate the RSS support in Chrtome through the hidden options of the browser: enter: «chrome: // flags / # web-feed»(Without the quotes) and enables (Enabled) the function. You can rest assured, because it does not pose any risk to the stability of Chrome and you can disable them (Disabled) anytime.

No one hit RSS as hard as Google when it shut down Reader, so the reintegration of RSS into Chrome, even if it is surreptitious, is a noteworthy fact. That said, there are dedicated applications that are worth much more, even as a service: Feedly or Inoreader are two good examples of this, so we encourage you to take a look at them.