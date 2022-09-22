You can improve your camera a lot without changing your mobile. You only need this app

Resorting to the best phones on the market is an obvious good choice if you want the best photography experience on a smartphone. However, it is not always feasible. Hence, it is highly recommended to choose an that s the photos that your device already takesmuch more comfortable (and cheaper) than mobile.

In this post we will talk about Footej Camera 2, considered one of the best camera apps on Android that will require you zero economic investment. And, of course, it will allow you to get the most out of the hardware of your current smartphone.

- Advertisement -

Foojet Camera 2, ideal companion for professional photography

After a good first version originally released in 2016, Foojet Camera 2 continues to be in a good place, accumulating over a million downloads (5 if we count those of its predecessor) and with a rating of 4.4 on Google Play.

- Advertisement -

The app stands out for having a simple interface, but loaded with options. The first thing is a lower bar in which to find the typical photo and video modes, but with good additions with which to control aspects of photography in professional mode.

Control the focus before taking each snapshot, set the exposure time (ideal for night photos) or add more light on the screen to make it flash in our low-light selfies. It also has the possibility of take photos in HDR and RAW format if the device supports it.

- Advertisement -

In the same way, this application also adds other camera elements in relation to Video recording. Supports the possibility of taking videos in slow or fast motion of the type time lapse. Also in this type of format, additional configurations are allowed before recording that we do not usually find in native camera apps.

Various camera options in Foojet Camera 2

The bad thing about this type of app is that cannot be set as default camera apps for Android privacy and security issues. There are methods to do this, but apart from being somewhat cumbersome, they might not be effective and require other sacrifices in terms of security.

We must say that the app offers a free version that is updated frequently, and that is appreciated, but in exchange it adds advertising. Within the app itself we can find a payment option 14.99 euros weekly which, per year, is quite expensive. We are not saying that it is not worth it, but it would be out of being a universal solution for all audiences.

In any case, if you are curious to know what does the paid version offer apart from removing ads, tell you that it adds adjustable time lapse and more advanced configuration options. In any case, it allows try it free for 7 days to find out if it’s worth it or not. Although, we insist, with the free option it could be more than enough.

Footej Camera 2 – PRO HD CAM Price: Free

Developer: ZipoApps

Download at: google play

Bonus track: a good edit that fixes any photo

Apart from being able to take good photos before, the after is also important. Hence, using a good photo editing app is essential. We also find many in this section, although we have no hesitation in saying that Snapseed is one of our favorites.

Owned by Google and present on mobile phones for many years, it is likely that you already knew it. If not, tell you that it is a completely free editing tool which supports all kinds of professional photo adjustments. Modify color, contrast, change perspective, find filters. You will not finish the app from the number of options it has.