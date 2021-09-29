You can hang the new Amazon Echo 15 on the wall like a painting

Amazon’s family of smart displays grows. Now with its largest model, the Amazon Echo Show 15. A screen that stands out not only for being the largest in the store’s range, but above all for its format, which by default allows us to hang it on the wall. It is undoubtedly one of Amazon’s newest devices in recent years, and it diversifies the brand’s range of smart displays with a format that is gradually becoming a trend in the market.

Features of the new Amazon Echo 15

Of course, there are two great novelties that this new device from the store brings. On the one hand, we speak of a larger screen, 15.6 inches, which has a Full HD resolution, which logically in this larger size will not look as good as in the other models with smaller screens. Although the real novelty lies in its appearance and the use that we are going to be able to give it. Given that by default it comes with everything you need to hang it on the wallAs one more painting, in fact, it even has a mat that gives it the appearance of a normal painting, with the difference that inside it there is a large screen.

Amazon

In addition, you can orient both vertically and horizontally, since the interface of use of the screen will adapt to both orientations instantly. So we can adapt it to any space in our home where it can fit better. A screen that also has a camera to make video calls or a “Drop-in”With image. This has a 5 megapixel sensor, more than enough for the occasion. The camera has a sliding cover to prevent third-party recordings, because you never know what might happen.

Amazon

This has Wifi ac connectivity, as well as two powerful speakers. A display that has an eight-core processor with Amazon AZ2 neural network engine. It has ambient light sensors, as well as an accelerometer. It has a weight of 2215 g and measures 402 x 252 x 35 mm. It is not only the largest Amazon Echo, but also one of the most expensive. East will arrive in Spain soon for 249.99 euros, although there is no official date yet. For now we can register on Amazon to be the first to buy it.

>