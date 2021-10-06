You can finally change the date of your memories in Google Photos for Android, how?

If you are one of the users who uses Google Photos to sort all their memories, this news will make your day happy because, finally, the Mountain View people have seen fit to bring to the versions of their Android app one of those functions that It helps to keep everything organized, to know when is that photo so that it appears neat at the same moment in which it was taken. Being able to change the time and date to a photo or video is not a strange thing to do. If you are one of those who scan memories on paper, or digitize your old tapes with family events saved on VHS, Hi8, etc., then you need to be able to change that metadata of the day, the month, the year, the hour and the minute. A long-awaited function We do not know why Google has taken so long to react, but the truth is that since 2015, when it included it in its web version, mobile users have been waiting for a viable alternative to reposition their lost memories. Starting in the next few days, it will be the Mountain View application itself that will allow it to be done quickly and easily, without having to resort to third-party apps that, many times, cause more mistrust than anything else. As soon as this update reaches our Android devices, it will be possible to signal to the app that you want to modify the date and time data through the icon of a pencil that appears to the right of the metadata stored with the image. Tapping on it, it will take us to a menu in which, first, we can choose the day, month and year in which that photo was taken, and then the exact time. If we can remember it. Although there are many sources that speak that this function is already present in iOS, the truth is that today (at least in our country) no version of Google Photos for iPhone has it active, so we could be facing the simultaneous arrival of this function for the two platforms. At the end of the day it is not so much about an update of the application itself, which we would have to download and install, but about the server part, so we cannot do anything until Google presses the activation button. Of course, this function, for now, only lets you change this date and time information individually, image to image or video to video. To achieve something similar in batches, we will have to continue using the web version of Google Photos through Chrome. >