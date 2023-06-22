You can download! Instagram releases the native download of Reels

- Advertisement -

If you’ve already tried to download an Instagram Reels to share with your friend from another social network, know that this is now possible. The novelty was released by the application today, which means that it will no longer be necessary to use third-party applications to download videos.

Reels download was released after Instagram made the broadcast channels tool available to creators, allowing them to send messages directly to their followers. According to Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, it is only possible to download public reels, i.e. videos from private accounts cannot be downloaded. To download just tap the Share menu and look for the download button next to “Copy link”. The download may also be limited by the creators.

However, the feature is only available to Instagram users in the United States, but we expect this feature to roll out to more markets in the future. Releasing the download of Reels is certainly part of a new strategy by Meta to increase creator engagement on Instagram, as this idea works very well to date with TikTok, encouraging users to download the application and look for creators of videos shared in other social media.