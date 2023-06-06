You can download! Galaxy Tab Active 3 receives June package in Brazil

- Advertisement -

Update (06/06/23) – JB

The Galaxy Tab Active 3 became Samsung’s first tablet to be Updated with the June Security Patch. The novelty was confirmed by several users from Latin America on the Korean brand’s forums. According to preliminary information, the update is available in Europe, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Paraguay and other countries in the region. The released changelog cites the presence of firmware version T575XXS5EWE3 with the fix for about 53 security flaws. In addition, there are also small tweaks to Samsung’s proprietary interface, even if the brand does not specifically cite what is being improved.

Currently, the update is rolling out slowly and gradually. Therefore, we point out that it may take a little longer to become available for all tablet units. If you want to check availability, the path is simple: Settings > Software Update > Download & Install. On another front, Samsung has already started distributing the June security patch, but has also been working to expand the availability of the May patch.

Original text

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 gets updated with Android 13 and One UI 5.0

Samsung started rolling out the stable version of Android 13 and One UI 5.0 in October to its mid-range phones, flagships and tablets in several countries. - Advertisement - After the Galaxy XCover 5 rugged phone received the update, it is the turn of the Galaxy Tab Active 3 tablet to receive the update in Europe.

Stable version of Android 13 and One UI 5.0 for Galaxy Tab Active 3 has firmware version T575XXU3EVK7 and includes the November 2022 Android security package. With the new South Korean interface, users will have a new taskbar and gestures for multitasking, an excellent tool for productivity. In performance, there is a slight improvement, in addition to the configuration menu receiving a reformulation and facilitating access to some functions. The update was made available in Switzerland and will roll out to more countries in Europe in the coming days. Unfortunately, there is no forecast to arrive in Europe. The best TVs under 1000 euros, from 32 to 75 inches, April 2020

If you have the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 and live in Europe or just want to check if your device has already been contemplated with the stable version of Android 13 and One UI 5.0, go to “Settings”, “Software Update” and click on “ Download and Install”. For those who want to do the process manually, the firmware will be made available in the next few hours. In March 2021, Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab Active 3 in Europe with military certification and IP68.

Technical specifications

Screen: 8 inches LCD with a resolution of 1200 x 1920 pixels

Processor: Exynos 9810 octa-core

Memory: 4GB RAM

Storage: 64GB expandable via MicroSD

Main camera: 13MP

Front camera: 5MP

Battery: 5050mAh with 15W fast charging

Connections: POGO, USB-C, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS and NFC

Security: fingerprint sensor

System: Android 10 under One UI interface