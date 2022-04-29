You can already test the Nothing Launcher (Beta) before the launch of the phone (1) this summer

Last month, during the Nothing (event): The Truth, Carl Pei, CEO and co-founder of the company, confirmed the launch of the Nothing phone, the brand’s first smartphone, and shared the first brushstrokes of what the Nothing OS operating system would be.

Today Nothing has announced that the Nothing Launcher (Beta) will be available to download on the Google Play Store from today April 28, 2022.

Nothing Launcher (Beta) is currently only supported on Samsung S21 and S22, Google Pixel 5 and 6. and OnePlus devices coming soon.

Android users will be able to preview Nothing OS graphics and animations aligned with the brand’s iconic design, as well as the following elements:

Max Icons and Max Folders : Holding down will expand folders with apps or individual apps, so that the most used ones are more visible. You can also launch any app directly from the folders, and the most used apps will appear first in the folder.

: Holding down will expand folders with apps or individual apps, so that the most used ones are more visible. You can also launch any app directly from the folders, and the most used apps will appear first in the folder. Custom weather and clock widgets : These widgets use the same dot matrix as the Nothing logo.

: These widgets use the same dot matrix as the Nothing logo. Nothing wallpaper and style– The user can customize the home screen with Nothing’s backgrounds and color palettes.

This is how you can test it (watch tutorial video)

Step 1: download the Nothing Launcher (Beta) via Google Play Store

download the Nothing Launcher (Beta) via Google Play Store Step 2 : Settings > Apps > Default Apps > Default Home App (Settings > Apps > Default Apps > Default Home App)

: Settings > Apps > Default Apps > Default Home App (Settings > Apps > Default Apps > Default Home App) Step 3: Select Nothing Launcher

After installation, additional wallpapers designed by Nothing and three ringtones tuned by Teenage Engineering can also be downloaded through this link.

Opinions/comments about Nothing Launcher (Beta) can be posted on the server. Discord or through the [email protected]



