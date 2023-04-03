You are restarting the router wrong: the key is in the 30 second rule

the router is something we do continuously when the Internet is not going as we would like. We turn off the router in our house and turn it on again if the Internet has gone down, if it is too slow, if you do not have WiFi coverage in a room… But there are many people who restart it badly and do not take into account a fundamental aspect when it comes to to do it: you forget how long it should take to restart it and it is useless.

Restarting the router helps you solve conflicts between IP addresses, for example. Or it also helps us to optimize the WiFi network and improve performance. Or we can do it if the device is overheating and we want it to cool down for a while. There are many advantages that we get when we do it but we have to know how.

wait 30 seconds

Rebooting the router is one technique that works. It may seem obvious or absurd but it will help you in most cases and solve any problem you have but you have to get it right and it is not advisable to press the button and press it again immediately. We must wait a while for all processes to shut down. We tend to turn it on too quickly, without leaving time for everything to disconnect… And this will make what you just did useless. Therefore, he points out: you have to be patient and wait.

We know how to reboot the router and usually press the on and off button once. And we press it again to turn it on. We turn off and on at the moment. But that’s not how we get everything to go offline. It is important that you press the off button and wait at least thirty seconds. Once half a minute has passed you can press the power button again. But not before. Although it doesn’t matter if you leave it for more than thirty seconds (one minute, two…) Minimum 30 seconds because it is the time that the device needs to turn off and restart completely, to start again.

Once we do this, you will see that the lights start to turn on little by little again and after a few minutes it will be working normally and we can test if the error that has led us to restart the router has been solved.

How to restart

Beyond restarting from the button, we can restart the router from its configuration and we access from the browser of our computer. We simply have to type the IP address of the router in the browser bar and enter the configuration. Although it depends on the model and the brand that they are some steps or others, they are all similar.

ea 192.168.1.1

Access with your personal data

Go to Administration and Settings

Click on Restart

Wait some minutes

Try your internet connection again

You should also keep in mind that resetting is not the same as restarting. Restarting will shut down all processes and it will be available after a few minutes. If we reset the router, what we do is restore the factory settings and delete all the information, so we must be clear about what we do when we enter its configuration. If you want to reset, the steps will be very similar: