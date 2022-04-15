You, a privacy-focused web search engine

In addition to the search engines of the main technology companies, in recent times new web search services have been arriving with the intention of scratching some market share in the online search segment, trying to offer differential aspects against the main known services.

Among the new web search services is You.com, a privacy-focused search engine that is totally free of trackers and ads, and is currently offered in beta.



Users may use You.com directly, without the need for a user account, or through their respective user accounts. Through an active account, the search engine will use its Artificial Intelligence system to learn from the user’s own needs to offer increasingly relevant results in a personalized way in successive searches.

In any case, the service will not store users’ confidential data to later be offered to third parties. Users will be able to choose to have a compact or detailed design, and as in other services, they will also be able to switch between light mode and dark mode.

A new alternative to Google and other major search engines

Each result will open in its own tab by default, although users will be able to modify this behavior so that it can be opened in a separate new tab.

A differentiating aspect of You.com is the use of applications, so that users will be able to choose from a series of applications as sources they trust, depending on the searches they are going to carry out, from a list of 150 applications at most. , without being able to add new sources in a personalized way at the moment.

Like other search engines, You.com will also be able to display results based on terms, although it can understand when users have been confused by typing them. In addition, it also offers suggestions while the search terms are being written.

For those who want more privacy, they can activate the private mode, from which the search terms or the IP address itself are not saved in the search session itself. In a pop-up window they clarify that:

Your queries and results are routed through our proxy, so the sites that provide them will not know who is requesting them

You.com currently targets English users in the United States. In any case, it is still one more alternative to take into consideration, although it will have to mature so that it can be useful at an international level.

At the moment the method by which it obtains the results is unknown.

Via: Ghacks

Link: You.com