Yoga app offers alternative treatment for urinary incontinence

Urinary is a condition that mainly affects women. According to studies, between 25% and 45% of the global female population lives with this condition and its consequences.

A research project presented an for these cases, through the use of a yoga app with exercises focused on this condition. In the long term, the initiative garnered good results.

Yoga as therapy for urinary incontinence

Those who suffer from this condition can see their quality of life and social, psychological and sexual performance negatively affected. Despite how common this condition is, less than 20% of those affected seek treatment, be it through medication, surgery or the increasingly common exercises to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles.

According to a study from Rutgers University, the constant use of a yoga mobile application, with focused postures in the treatment, combined with breathing exercises, sound therapy and meditation.

After prolonged use over four years, the research team found a significant reduction in the frequency and severity of leaking urine.

“Although these treatments are effective, there are many shortcomings: the drugs have poor compliance and significant potential side effects; patients often lack the knowledge to identify specific pelvic muscles and the motivation to complete physical therapy and surgical procedures are invasive with potential complications”said Hari Tunuguntla, lead author of the study and associate professor of urologic surgery at Rutgers School of Medicine.

Regarding the alternative explored in his research, Tunuguntla commented that “daily 30-minute app sessions are easy, safe, effective, and convenient as they can be done anytime, anywhere without the need for in-person visits to a healthcare provider”he continued. “The practice on which the app is based includes specific breathing exercises, stimulation of specific energy centers in the body for urinary control, postures to engage the pelvic floor, promote relaxation and muscle control, and alignment techniques to strengthen the pelvic floornoted in greater detail.

To implement this initiative, the researchers chose the Yoga of Immortals app, as it provides precise video and audio instructions for this comprehensive program, which engages the pelvic floor and specific energy centers of the urinary system.

The Yoga of Immortals protocols have been shown in the study to be easy to follow for participants of all educational levels. YOI practice also includes breathwork to enhance detoxification, mindfulness and meditation, while addressing mental health and quality of life issues resulting from depression, stress and anxiety, the study also reports.

At the start of this study, the researchers sent out a survey to Yoga of Immortals subscribers through the same app, to identify those people who were experiencing loss of bladder control under various conditions: not being able to get to the bathroom at time or loss of urine after sneezing, coughing, or laughing; or a combination, and of all types of severity of urine loss.

The query reached 258 subscribers from 23 countries between the ages of 18 and 74, the majority being women and between 18 and 44 years old. Subsequently, questionnaires were sent to them at four and eight weeks, to report on the improvement of the condition. The researchers then evaluated their responses using specific questionnaires and the Patient Global Impression Improvement Scale, which measures the subjective efficacy of therapy.

The results of the study showed that 76% of those surveyed experienced an increase in their well-being with respect to the aforementioned condition, after four weeks, registering a significant improvement in the frequency and severity of urine leakage. In many of these cases, continued improvement was reported at eight weeks, even without receiving medical attention during that period. Most of the study participants reported feeling “much better” at the end of the study.

“Because of its convenience, flexibility and effectiveness, the app can increase access to care and serve as first-line treatment for women and men with urinary incontinence. This is an easily accessible self-management treatment”Tunuguntla said. “However, more studies are needed to prove the efficacy of the app to improve this condition in the long term”he emphasized.