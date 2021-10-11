Yob says he’ll ‘knock out’ group of women enjoying drinks in popular Dun Laoghaire pub

A yob said he would “knock out” a group of women enjoying drinks in a popular Dun Laoghaire pub before going on to call them “fat” and “rotten”.

Shocking video footage shared on social media showed the man physically and verbally threatening the two women enjoying drinks in Wetherspoons in Dun Laoghaire.

At the start of the viral clip, the young man addresses the women and says: “I will knock you out”.

He begins commenting on the pair’s appearance, calling them “fat” and “rotten”, and becomes increasingly aggressive before using a derogatory slur against people with disabilities.

The young man said that he does not care when he is reminded that the incident is being recorded, urging the women to put it on Instagram Live.

The clip ends with the young man leaving the room – but not before cursing at another nearby table.

The young woman that recorded the clip, Megan Carpenter, told Dublin Live that she was immediately taken aback by a group of young males when she walked into the bar on Saturday night, as they knew her name.

She said: “When we walked in they were downstairs, a group of them.

“We just ignored them because we didn’t know them.

“One of them came up and was just walking up and down, laughing as he was doing it…”

Megan went to the bathroom and when she came back the group of men were waiting at their table.

The 21-year-old woman said that she went to explain to the lads that the pair of friends were having a chill night and wished them well.

This was when they became increasingly agitated.

Megan said: “When I came back from the bathroom, they were all around the table.

“My friend made a comment, she was like ‘you’re going around harassing girls in tracksuits’.”

This was when the remarks about the young women’s physical appearances began, something that completely took Megan aback.

She said: “I just went quiet because I was kind of shocked.

“This went on for two or three minutes. It was only when he started saying ‘I’m going to throw you over the balcony’ to my friend that I was like, this actually might get violent, we might actually be in a bit of danger here.’

“I took out my phone to record him because if he did get violent, I’d want to have it.

“He was saying ‘I’ve hit 19 women, you guys are going to be the 20th and 21st.’

“I just stayed silent and recorded him.”

Megan runs a charity dedicated to mental health supports for women, and looking at topics like women’s rights and domestic abuse.

She feels charities like this are more important than ever before, and believes that incidents like hers are all too common during nights out in the capital.

She said: “A lot of people had similar experiences, I think that’s why it’s really upsetting.

“I had a similar situation two years ago with a lad and he got my phone and dumped it in his drink.

“I wouldn’t get the DART into town by myself and if I did I’d get my friend to meet me at a stop or something.

“I’m 21, but I’m still that person that goes with someone to the bathroom., it’s just not safe. I don’t even get the Nitelink anymore. I don’t think it’s safe for women in Dublin at all.

“And I don’t believe businesses or the gardai do enough to prevent these things from happening or acknowledge how serious and often these incidents occur for women.”

Dublin Live have contacted Wetherspoons in Dun Laoghaire for comment.

