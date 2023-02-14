Yes, mobile coverage at home can be improved, but there are no silver bullets

- Advertisement -

For this reason, if you are one of those who go on vacation to places without a Wi-Fi connection or if you are one of those who use mobile data at home to connect to the Internet, these solutions will come in handy for you. improve mobile coverage.

Why is the coverage bad?

Before going on to see the different solutions that can help us improve mobile coverage in our homes, it does not hurt to know what are the different causes that can cause the signal is low or worse at times. Therefore, pay attention to these aspects:

The weather : Depending on the weather conditions, mobile coverage will be worse or better. For example, with the rain is when we will have the worst coverage at home. In addition, we must add electrical storms.

: Depending on the weather conditions, mobile coverage will be worse or better. For example, with the rain is when we will have the worst coverage at home. In addition, we must add electrical storms. The antenna : We must also assess the distance our home is from the nearest mobile network antenna. The further away we live from a mobile antenna of our operator, the worse the coverage will be.

: We must also assess the distance our home is from the nearest mobile network antenna. The further away we live from a mobile antenna of our operator, the worse the coverage will be. House material : without a doubt, the construction material of the buildings can also affect whether we have a worse or better mobile signal.

: without a doubt, the construction material of the buildings can also affect whether we have a worse or better mobile signal. phone case: Another problem that many users do not take into account is the cover they use on their smartphone. Especially if it’s not fully compatible, as it could cover the mobile antenna itself.

Improve the signal on a mobile