Yes, mobile coverage at home can be improved, but there are no silver bullets

Have better or worse coverage in our homes it always matters. Especially for those people who do not have an Internet connection through a router and only use their mobile phones to watch HBO Max, send WhatsApp messages…
For this reason, if you are one of those who go on vacation to places without a Wi-Fi connection or if you are one of those who use mobile data at home to connect to the Internet, these solutions will come in handy for you. improve mobile coverage.
Why is the coverage bad?
Before going on to see the different solutions that can help us improve mobile coverage in our homes, it does not hurt to know what are the different causes that can cause the signal is low or worse at times. Therefore, pay attention to these aspects:
- The weather: Depending on the weather conditions, mobile coverage will be worse or better. For example, with the rain is when we will have the worst coverage at home. In addition, we must add electrical storms.
- The antenna: We must also assess the distance our home is from the nearest mobile network antenna. The further away we live from a mobile antenna of our operator, the worse the coverage will be.
- House material: without a doubt, the construction material of the buildings can also affect whether we have a worse or better mobile signal.
- phone case: Another problem that many users do not take into account is the cover they use on their smartphone. Especially if it’s not fully compatible, as it could cover the mobile antenna itself.
Improve the signal on a mobile
Once we have taken into account the main causes that can cause mobile coverage to be worse at home, it is time to find out how you can improve signal on smartphones. To do this, you can try the following methods:
- Change network type: from the mobile settings we can configure the type of network to which the Android or iOS device is connected (5G, 4G, 3G…). In this case, we can choose one in particular or search for it automatically. If we don’t have 5G in our area, it’s up to us to fix the 4G network.
- remove the cover: If you are at home, it may help you to have better coverage by removing the smartphone case. Especially those more robust and with aluminum components or the typical bumperwith metal frames. And if you keep it, make sure it doesn’t cover the mobile antenna.
- Use a signal booster: There are accessories that help us amplify the signal of the operator’s network. Specifically, we refer to the amplifiers. In addition, it becomes one of the fastest options to increase household coverage. Although, its price may be somewhat high for many.
- phone battery: another factor that may not be decisive, actually, it is. Pay attention to the battery level of the mobile. More than anything, because depending on the percentage of energy, the phone’s operating system will ensure that even though we have good coverage, the connection goes worse in order to save battery.