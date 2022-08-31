“Yellowstone”: we show you the impressive preview of the fifth season

Yellowstone He is back and his return has already begun to throb with the premiere of a new trailer. The series has a premiere date of November 13 in the United States with a double episode that will be seen through Paramount Network. So far it is not known when it can be seen in Latin America.

“All will be revealed”we can hear in the advance in which images of John Dutton interpreted by Kevin Costner, some firearms being loaded and the rest of the Dutton family ready to defend their ranch.

Kevin Costner in the most popular role on American TV. (Paramount Network)

Yellowstone, created by Taylor Sheridan, has managed since its premiere to become the most watched cable series. The fiction closely follows the Dutton family, a kind of dynasty in the town of Montana that owns the largest cattle ranch in the United States. Precisely, this title is going to generate countless confrontations, rivalries, murders and fierce commercial competitions with neighboring members of other families.

accompany Kevin Costner in the series the actors Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham Y gil birmingham. While Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon Y kathryn kelly They have become regular actors in Yellowstone in this .

impressive- -of-the-fifth.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> New conflicts arrive at the Dutton ranch. (Paramount Network) impressive- -of-the-fifth.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

Let us remember that the news had already been announced that Josh Lucas I would return to the series. the actor of Poseidon had already been part of Yellowstone in an episode of the second season broadcast in 2019. There he played John Dutton (the central character of the story played by Costner) in his younger years. Now, with his return, we understand that history will travel to the past of the Duttons.

They will also be added this season Kai Caster (American Horror Story) in the role of Rowdy, a young cowboyLaine Wilson as Abby, a singerLilli Kay (Your Honor, Rustin), who will be Clara Brewer, the Dutton’s new ranch assistant, and Dawn Oliveri, which will be Sarah Atwood, a businesswoman from Montana. Let us remember that Olivieri was part of one of the spinoff of the series that works as a prequel, 1883.

One of the key characters in the series is played by Kelly Reilly. (Paramount Network)

The great success of Yellowstone led the producers to devise new fictions that function as prequels and spinoff of this series. Apart from 1883, made by Sam Elliott (A star Is Born) and is now available at Paramount Plusthere is another spinoff in production stage. Is about 1932, made by Harrison Ford (which is about to release a new installment of Indiana Jones) Y Helen Mirren (Oscar winner for queen), which will explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression plague the mountainous West. The series would arrive in principle in December of this year. All these derivations are produced and coordinated by Taylor Sheridan.

