I use the yay package manager for system updates on Arch Linux. It refuses the update because of an error related to a signature on a package. How can I force the update?
The signatures are intended to make it more difficult for hackers to foist manipulated updates on Arch users. In the case of errors, however, you can express confidence in individual keys if there was only one error and no attack. The list of keys shows
pacman-key --list-keys. It should contain the key yay denied the update because of the signature. With
sudo pacman-key --lsign-key
HASH_DES_SCHLÜSSELS one certifies the absolute confidence in this key. After that, yay should no longer show the signature error.