Yankees vs Red Sox live stream: how to watch 2023 MLB series online from anywhere

Watch a Yankees vs Red Sox live stream

In the US, you can watch the entire Yankees vs Red Sox series on MLB.TV. Every game is also being nationally televised – tonight’s Game 1 on MLB Network, tomorrow’s Game 2 on Fox, and Sunday’s Game 3 on ESPN. MLB fans in Australia can tap into a free Yankees vs Red Sox live stream with a free trial of Kayo Sports. Sportsnet and TSN have split the series in Canada, while all three games are on BT Sport in the UK. Full details on how to watch the Yankees vs Red Sox where you are just below.

Yankees vs Red Sox TV schedule

Game 1: Fri, June 16, 7.10pm ET / 4.10pm PT / 12.10am BST (Sat) / 9.10am AEST (Sat) Game 2: Sat, June 17, 7.15pm ET / 4.15pm PT / 12.15am BST (Sun) / 9.15am AEST (Sun) Game 3: Sun, June 18, 7.10pm ET / 4.10pm PT / 12.10am BST (Mon) / 9.10am AEST (Mon)

Watch Yankees vs Red Sox: series preview

With the stinking form that the Red Sox have been in of late, you’d have feared that things would get real ugly for the hated Yankees’ first visit to Fenway Park this season, but the teams’ midweek results have drastically altered the complexion of this clash of the fiercest rivals in baseball.

At long last, Alex Cora’s men gave their fans something to shout about on Thursday, as Rob Refsnyder triggered a five-run scoring frenzy that could hardly have come at a better time for the Sox. True, all it did was prevent a three-game sweep at the hands of one of the worst teams in MLB, but it felt like a significant moment.

Not only did the Fenway faithful remain steadfastly behind the team through a dreadful period, but they stuck around despite a two-hour rain delay and were rewarded for their patience. The atmosphere for the visit of the Yankees should be something special.

On the same night, the Pinstripers slipped to defeat against their crosstown rivals the Mets, and while the Yankees are comfortably clear of the Red Sox in the AL East, Aaron Boone will need no reminder of the power of momentum.

Right now, that belongs to Boston, who will likely also bring the firepower of Masataka Yoshida and Rafael Devers back into the fold, and you can follow our guide as we explain how you can get a Yankees vs Red Sox live stream and watch MLB from anywhere.

MLB blackout rules mean that you can’t use its otherwise comprehensive MLB.TV streaming service to watch teams within your own market – fine for Yankees fans living in Seattle, not so great for those in the Bronx.

It’s a real pain for cord-cutters, but fortunately, VPNs help you get around this by allowing you to relocate your IP address to a different location. This means if you’re an out-of-market fan that happens to be traveling to your team’s home location, for example, you can still watch the game without any issues.

A VPN will also work when trying to access your regular MLB streaming service (or any other sports and entertainment streaming service) from abroad when geo-restrictions would otherwise block the coverage. VPNs are legal, secure and easy to use.

