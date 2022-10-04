yamaha launches two new powerful full suspension electric bikes

- Advertisement -

One of the manufacturers that dominates the market for electric mountain bikes is yamaha. Its YDX-MORO models have become a reference for lovers of this two-wheeled sport. Well, it has just been known that the company has new purchase options that come with advances on several fronts to significantly improve performance.

One of the big changes that exist in the two new bikes that have been announced is in the engine. The one that integrates is the Yamaha PW-X3, which is an evolution of the one used in the previous generation. Aimed at the highest performance range in all kinds of situations, the TORQUE has been increased by no less than 85 Nm and its power reaches 500W to the maximum. Therefore, we are talking about a much greater pushing capacity to be able to overcome obstacles in a much more effective way (and, always, effortlessly with these eBike).

As usual with Yamaha models, different modes for use to manage the integrated electric motor. So, for example, there is one called Echo which is the least demanding on the battery charge. Besides, there are others that make it possible to obtain the best possible capacity at all times: MTB to have a wide and adequate experience on all types of roads and, also, Extra Power that gives the cyclist all the potential that the bike has -and that, obviously, is a lot-.

Speed ​​and comfort with these Yamaha

In the first case, since it should be noted that the new YDX-MORO allow reach 32 kilometers per hour, so we are talking about a very important help to never lose the rhythm, even if you encounter many obstacles along the way. There’s even new pedal-assist technology included, meaning power transmission is more effective because it happens earlier in this generation of Yamaha. And this is basic in times of greatest need.

To offer the best possible comfort on the roughest terrain, the two new Yamaha models include double RockShox Deluxe Select+ suspension with a travel of up to 160 millimeters. Therefore, they offer great shock absorption. With shifting systems by Shimano and Magura MT30 hydraulic disc brakes for the best possible precision, the tires are Maxxis tubeless to get the most grip and response possible.

Prices of the new eBike

The new models that we have talked about are high-end and, since all their components certify this, and they have different prices due to the use of some different elements such as the brakes or the gearbox, which, being from the same brand, are best in the YDX-MORO 07 that in the YDX-MORO 05. The first one will cost €6,400while the second falls to €5,800. Both models will go on sale in 2023.

>