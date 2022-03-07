yamaha debuts electric bikes that are fast and off road

More and more people are considering buying an electric bike to complete the routes that they have in mind to do and that are complicated. For this reason, it is normal for many manufacturers to launch new models to convince potential buyers. And a clear example of what we say is yamahawhich has presented two very interesting options.

The new bikes are intended for both those who love to practice mountain biking or those who like to hit the road. The specific models are Yamaha Wabash RT and CrossCore RC. Both have common elements that make them the most striking, such as the inclusion of a PWSeries ST rear-wheel drive motor that allows them to reach speeds of up to 48 kilometers per hour thanks to its 500W power.

One of the great advances that come with the new Yamaha electric bikes is the way in which they automatically detect the power to be used at all times -depending on the type of terrain on which you are riding and, of course, detecting the unevenness that exists. Specifically, they include four sensors (torque; crankshaft cadence; speed; and, also; the angle at which the bicycle works), so its precision is very good, allowing energy to be saved quite effectively.

Some pictures that are new

Apart from being made of low-weight, high-resistance metal, the battery in the two new Yamaha bikes is located in the central part of the frame. This is from 500Whallowing for continued use that may reach 70 kilometers, an excellent figure and that is life insurance to suffer as little as possible when going out to train. The placement is close to the post, but this does not prevent this model from being telescopic to always find the best possible placement when pedaling.

yamaha

A lot of work has been done so that the resistance of the new bikes is fantastic and, for this reason, decisions have been made in this regard, such as the inclusion of thru-axles quick release so you don’t suffer on the tracks or roads in poor conditions. In addition, they do not lack hydraulic disc brakes which are from Shimano and include locking rotors for excellent precision.

To finish commenting on the options included in the Yamaha Wabash RT and CrossCore RC, they have a set of change also from Shimano which includes an eleven-speed rear set – ensuring you’ll always find the gear you need. If you add advanced cushioning to all this, it is clear that these are the most interesting models for all types of users.

Price of the new Yamaha bikes

The availability of both models will be in summer of this year 2022 and, in what has to do with prices, these are the ones that each of the Yamaha bikes has:

Yamaha CrossCore RC: 3,099 euros

Yamaha Wabash RT: 4,099 euros

>