Yale introduces new garage and door opener

- Advertisement -

Yalea well-known name in home security solutions, expands horizons with its latest innovation: the Yale Smart Gate and Garage Opener. This device promises to redefine home security by giving users more comprehensive and convenient control of entry doors and garages.

A New Level of Control and Security

- Advertisement -

This advanced system offers the possibility of control and monitor gates and garages already equipped with automation devices. With this implementation, the doors can be opened or closed remotely using the user’s smartphone. Essentially, this device eliminates the need for physical controls, as the control now resides in the palm of the user’s hand, providing unprecedented comfort.

The system also incorporates the automatic opening and closing function when users move closer or further away, providing a hands-free and stress-free experience. This is a significant benefit, especially for those who lead busy lives and don’t have time to worry about small details like whether or not they closed the garage door.

Sharing Access Has Never Been So Easy

with the app Yale Home, users can share access to their home with family, friends, or trusted service providers. This means that even when the owners are away, authorized persons can access the home using a provided code or virtual key. This level of control makes household chores easier, like allowing delivery people to safely leave packages in the garage.

Smart Integration

The Yale Smart Gate and Garage Opener is designed to seamlessly integrate with other Yale smart devices, as well as leading voice assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Users can manage multiple devices from the Yale Home app, providing a unified, easy-to-use experience. In addition, voice commands allow the control of the opening and closing of the doors without the need for a physical device.

- Advertisement -

At the end of the day, home security is one of the biggest concerns for any homeowner. As we move into an increasingly digital world, solutions like the Yale Smart Gate and Garage Opener are becoming a necessity rather than a luxury. The possibility of having complete control over access to the home, remotely and from a device as personal and ubiquitous as a smartphone, reinforces the feeling of security and takes a step towards the future of home security.

More information at yalehome.es