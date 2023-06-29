Yaccarino’s vision for powering Twitter: strategic partnerships and ad growth

- Advertisement -

The new CEO of Twitter, Linda Yaccarino, is implementing a series of measures to win back advertisers who left the platform during the administration of Elon Musk.

His strategy includes introducing a video ad service, courting more celebrities, and strengthening relationships with media partners, publishers, and talent agencies.

Video ads and high-profile content as the main focus

As reported by the Financial Times, one of the changes Yaccarino plans to introduce is the ability to show full-screen video ads with sound to users as they scroll through Twitter’s new short video channel. With this approach, it is hoped to attract advertisers interested in reaching a broader audience.

In addition, it seeks to attract celebrities, political figures and other content creators to the platform, with the hope that their presence will attract more advertisers and facilitate collaboration between brands and creators.

In a recent meeting with Twitter’s global sales team, Yaccarino made it clear that the company must work hard to win back advertisers’ trust. To achieve this, a more personalized and direct approach is proposed, in which they are more actively involved with the big brands and are persuaded face to face.

Challenges and opportunities along the way

While Twitter ads are expected to improve significantly under Yaccarino, challenges remain. One of the key challenges is content moderation, both for advertisers and for Elon Musk. It is critical that Twitter can ensure a safe environment for brands without coexisting with harmful content.

Yaccarino is also working on renewing relationships with other key partners, including Google and possibly Amazon, Salesforce and IBM. These broader partnerships could include advertising deals and access to relevant data to fuel Twitter’s growth.

Additionally, Twitter is exploring the use of generative AI technology in its advertising business to streamline campaign creation and improvement. This initiative builds on the approach of companies like Google and Meta.

The future of Twitter in the hands of Linda Yaccarino

The most difficult task for Yaccarino, according to the aforementioned FT report, will be convincing brands that content on Twitter can safely coexist with their ads. Twitter has implemented technology to prevent ads from appearing alongside harmful content, but it has yet to prove its effectiveness to advertisers.

Some experts see Yaccarino’s arrival as an opportunity for Twitter, while others are more skeptical. There are concerns about potential interference from Elon Musk and the persistence of harmful content on the platform. Some brands are still evaluating whether returning to Twitter is the right decision for them.

Twitter’s success in recovering advertisers and in its growth strategy will largely depend on the actions implemented under the leadership of Linda Yaccarino. If it manages to reverse the current trend and improve revenue and advertising in the coming months, the platform is headed for a bright future. However, if positive results are not achieved by mid-2024, it could face significant challenges.