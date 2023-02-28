XPS 15 and XPS 17: Dell announces its two new ultra-premium PCs

Dell is at the MWC in Barcelona and took the opportunity to present its two new premium laptops: the XPS 15 and the XPS 17. As their name suggests, these are 15 and 17 inch computers. Above all, they rely on a high quality design and a high-end technical sheet.

Dell continues to expand its everlasting XPS line with two new products: the XPS 15 and the XPS 17. Two top-of-the-range 15 and 17-inch laptops that promise impeccable finishes (as on previous models) as well as interesting technical characteristics. They remain in line with the 2022 models.

We thus find the very refined aluminum chassis that makes the identity of the range. This year, Dell has focused on the screen-to-front ratio (what it calls Infinity Display). It means that we have a slab that covers 93% of the facade, a record on the market today. The two computers are relatively similar in their design and in their characteristics.

Dell presents its XPS 15 and XPS 17

The XPS 15 has a 15.6-inch OLED touch screen with a definition of 3456 x 2160 pixels (probably in 60 Hz, even if the manufacturer did not specify it). The user can also choose a less high-end Full HD LCD panel. Inside, we find an Intel Core i5-13500H processor, an Intel Core i7-3700H or an Intel Core i9-13900H, supported by either 8, 16, 32 or 64 GB of RAM.

The XPS 15 offers an onboard graphics card: either an Intel Arc A370M or an RTX 4050, 4060 or 4070. All this is included in a relatively compact chassis of 344 x 230 x 18 mm and a weight of 1.8 or 1.9 kg depending on the model. It will be available in the spring from of 2099 euros.

The XPS 17 has the same specs as its smaller brother, but adds a version with an RTX 4080 for those who need as much power as possible. The screen is also different, since it has either a 17-inch 4K LCD touch panel or a Full HD panel. Its chassis adopts dimensions of 374 x 248 x 19.5 mm for a weight oscillating between 2.3 and 2.4 kilos depending on the model. It will be available in the spring from 3199 euros.