Xperia Stream: The case cools the top of the range 1 IV and streams

Sony presented Xperia , custody created with the dual purpose of cool down Xperia 1 IV during gaming and transfer streaming images on an external display via built-in HDMI port. The device is connected to the smartphone via USB-C and is also equipped with a LAN port. Through the 3.5mm jack it is possible to connect a pair of wired headphones.

Xperia Stream is not equipped with a joystick or any other key: to play you have to continue to rely on the display of your Xperia 1 IV: games are transmitted with a maximum resolution of 1080p and update rate of 120Hz. The cooling function is instead performed through a internal fan which can be managed and adjusted directly from the Game Enhancer menu.

- Advertisement - Sony Xperia 1 IV 71 x 165 x 8.2 mm

6.5 inches – 3840×1644 px Sony Xperia 10 IV 67 x 153 x 8.3 mm

6 inches – 2520×1080 px Sony Xperia 5 IV 67 x 156.1 x 8.2 mm

6.1 inches – 2520×1080 px

The Xperia Mark IV series in comparison

Sony says it made the Xperia Stream with a focus on grip, essential for the most intense gaming sessions. Both the design and the material used have been conceived for this purpose. For the moment the device has been designed only for Xperia 1 IV there are no indications on the possible debut of a version dedicated to Xperia 5 IV.

During the event, the Japanese company also announced a gaming bundle that includes Xperia 1 IV with Xperia Stream. The target market for now is only the Japanese one. The price is 23,100 yen, or approximately 160 euros availability is scheduled from 14 October.

TECHNICAL FEATURES

compatible smartphone: Xperia 1 IV

size: 185x80x39mm

weight: 142g

ports: 1x HDMI, 1x LAN, 1x 3.5mm jack, 1x USB-C (power)

waterproof: no

Sony Xperia 1 IV is available online from eBay at 981 euros.