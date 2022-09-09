Xperia Pro II, many new cameras including an f / 1.2-4.0 sensor | Rumor

- Advertisement -

Since the first generation of Xperia Pro, Sony has intended the series as a showcase of what it can do as a leader in the photography segment it is. So Xperia Pro I has raised – and not a little – the bar of smartphone photography: first with a 1-inch camera, the same as the Sony RX100 mark VII premium compact camera (here our test), with the inevitable Zeiss optics and with variable aperture, f / 2.0 or f / 4.0.

A configuration, the one proposed for the main sensor, which until recently we could not even imagine. With Xperia Pro II we will continue to push, to do things big. According to s from China, the smartphone that on paper should arrive shortly (Xperia Pro I arrived in October 2021, if the update cycle is close to annual) will arrive with a rear group with three , all of which have been renewed.

XPERIA PRO II WITH MONSTER CAMERAS FOR NOISE

Sony intends to keep the resolution of the photographs unchanged – 12 megapixels – but starting from a higher resolution: the three cameras would be from 48 MPit would reach 12 MP through pixel binning, a technology absent on Xperia Pro I. It would not be the only novelty at the hardware level to quadruple the resolution: it is said that at least one of the three sensors will have a multistage variable aperture f / 1.2-4.0.

Sony’s first variable aperture sensor went to the Xperia 1 III, and the Xperia 1 IV’s telephoto lens also has a two-stage variable, with f / 2.3-2.8. The Xperia Pro II is defined by the source multistage variableso it can be assumed that it will have 3 or 4 stages and it should be a Sony IMX557, sensor already seen on other Xperia but that should be revised for the occasion (for example in the resolution, from 12 to 48 MP).

The sensor wide again according to the source, will be a IMX903 1 inch while theultra wide an IMX803 however large, from 1 / 1.3 “. Both are quite unpublished. News on novelty, Sony would also have updated the ISP with a view to improving the processing of “raw” data from the sensors and thus giving birth to the best photographs.