Xperia not available? Sony admits: permanence on the Italian market at risk

They are hours, even days, of reflection for Sony’s top management: there is at stake permanence on the Italian market. For a few hours the news has been circulating that the Japanese company, on the sly, would have given up offering the Xperia in Italy, effectively abandoning the market. False. We asked Sony Italia for guidance: no decision has been made at the moment, but there is serious reflection underway.

The rumor comes from the closure of Sony’s Italian electronic store, the only official sales channel for Xperia smartphones. There was no shortage of clues about a possible disengagement from the Italian market: at the time of writing, not only the most recent Xperia are not available on the official website – the button Where to buy it has been replaced by a gray Soon on sale -, but Xperia 1, 5, 10 III and company have disappeared from the most well-known distributors – MediaWorld for example – and even on the official Sony page on Amazon the smartphone section has disappeared, as if they had never produced any in Tokyo.

The sale of smartphones in Italy, in other words, is suspended. The company explained to us that after the closure of the official store it is “evaluating the market demand” , therefore, the convenience of offering the Xperia in Italy. Sony however pointed out that no decision has yet been made.

Sony’s interpretation of the smartphone “product” over the years has divided enthusiasts, between those who appreciated the integrity of the company, one of the few who, instead of following trends, has always tried to propose something different, and those who, on the contrary he would have preferred less counter-current solutions.

Sony Xperia 1 III 71 x 165 x 8.2 mm

6.5 inches – 3840×1644 px Sony Xperia 5 III 68.5 x 157.4 x 8.1 mm

6.1 inches – 2520×1080 px Sony Xperia 10 III 68.4 x 154.4 x 8.3 mm

6 inches – 2520×1080 px

There production and technological capacity of the company is not and cannot be questioned: the Xperia are products with indisputable hardware qualities, which have distinguished themselves for displays of the highest caliber and technically flawless cameras, so much so that Sony has been supplying its sensors to the competition for years.

To end up at the center of the debates of fans and insiders were other aspects, among which prices of high price lists and a photographic software that is sometimes too “manual” and not very “automatic”, at the top in terms of settings for photo and video professionals but which has sometimes highlighted limits when, on the move, reliability and consistency of performance were asked for in the classic point and shoot.

Now it seems that the time has come showdown, at least for the commitment in the beautiful country. And at this point Sony Xperia 1 IV, which should debut in May on international markets, may not be available in Italy. We will update you when we have any news about it.