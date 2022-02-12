Search here...
MobileAndroid

Xperia not available? Sony admits: permanence on the Italian market at risk

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

They are hours, even days, of reflection for Sony’s top management: there is at stake permanence on the Italian market. For a few hours the news has been circulating that the Japanese company, on the sly, would have given up offering the Xperia in Italy, effectively abandoning the market. False. We asked Sony Italia for guidance: no decision has been made at the moment, but there is serious reflection underway.

The rumor comes from the closure of Sony’s Italian electronic store, the only official sales channel for Xperia smartphones. There was no shortage of clues about a possible disengagement from the Italian market: at the time of writing, not only the most recent Xperia are not available on the official website – the button Where to buy it has been replaced by a gray Soon on sale -, but Xperia 1, 5, 10 III and company have disappeared from the most well-known distributors – MediaWorld for example – and even on the official Sony page on Amazon the smartphone section has disappeared, as if they had never produced any in Tokyo.

The sale of smartphones in Italy, in other words, is suspended. The company explained to us that after the closure of the official store it is “evaluating the market demand” , therefore, the convenience of offering the Xperia in Italy. Sony however pointed out that no decision has yet been made.

Read:

The Xiaomi Mi Mix is ​​back: we will meet the new member of the series next week

Sony’s interpretation of the smartphone “product” over the years has divided enthusiasts, between those who appreciated the integrity of the company, one of the few who, instead of following trends, has always tried to propose something different, and those who, on the contrary he would have preferred less counter-current solutions.

Sony Xperia 1 III 71 x 165 x 8.2 mm
6.5 inches – 3840×1644 px		 Sony Xperia 5 III 68.5 x 157.4 x 8.1 mm
6.1 inches – 2520×1080 px		 Sony Xperia 10 III 68.4 x 154.4 x 8.3 mm
6 inches – 2520×1080 px

 

There production and technological capacity of the company is not and cannot be questioned: the Xperia are products with indisputable hardware qualities, which have distinguished themselves for displays of the highest caliber and technically flawless cameras, so much so that Sony has been supplying its sensors to the competition for years.

To end up at the center of the debates of fans and insiders were other aspects, among which prices of high price lists and a photographic software that is sometimes too “manual” and not very “automatic”, at the top in terms of settings for photo and video professionals but which has sometimes highlighted limits when, on the move, reliability and consistency of performance were asked for in the classic point and shoot.

Now it seems that the time has come showdown, at least for the commitment in the beautiful country. And at this point Sony Xperia 1 IV, which should debut in May on international markets, may not be available in Italy. We will update you when we have any news about it.

Read:

New Huawei P40 4G: Huawei relaunches the original P40 by changing the modem and reducing its price

Previous articleMaterial You, dynamic theme of Android 12 also on non-Pixel smartphones from March
Abraham

Related articles

Android

Xperia not available? Sony admits: permanence on the Italian market at risk

They are hours, even days, of reflection for Sony's top management: there is at stake permanence on the...
Android

Material You, dynamic theme of Android 12 also on non-Pixel smartphones from March

The Material You, or at least its dynamic theme, will arrive in March on smartphones from various manufacturers,...
Android

All the news of Android 13

On the occasion of the release of the first Developer Preview of Android 13 Tiramisu we decided to...
Android

Facebook Messenger, ephemeral messages and news for vocals arrive

Putting aside crypto problems, stock market crashes and extreme loss metaverse ventures, the show must go on, said...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.