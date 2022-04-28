MobileAndroid

Xperia I IV: Sony makes an appointment on May 11 for the official presentation

“Next ONE is coming”. With these words Sony gave appointment next May 11ththe day in which the new Xperia 1 IV will be officially announced, the fourth generation of its top of the range launched in 2019.

And from that year the short video teaser starts which focuses on the main “world first” features that these devices have had: Xperia 1 with the first 4K OLED display and Eye Auto Focus system; Xperia 1 II with AF / AE burst tracking system at 20fps and 360 Reality Audio; Xperia 1 III with 120Hz 4K HDR OLED display and telephoto lens with variable optics.

What to expect from the “Mark IV”? For now the rumors speak of a product similar to the current one from the point of view of design, Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor (non plus) and 12 GB of RAM but it is also assumed the arrival of a 16GB version paired with 512GB of storage.

Improvements are also expected for the photographic sector which should see the adoption of a main sensor of at least 48 megapixels and, probably, also of a telescopic module with optical zoom.

In addition to the new Xperia 1 IV, Xperia 5 IV and Xperia 10 IV are also expected. The former is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a 6.1-inch OLED display and a triple-camera setup on the rear. For the Xperia 10 IV a 6-inch OLED display and a triple camera configuration on the back is assumed.


SONY XPERIA I IV: DATA SHEET (ASSUMED)

  • display: 6.5 “, flat
  • chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • memories:
    • RAM: 12/16 GB
    • storage: 256/512 GB
  • cameras rear:
    • 48 MP main, 1.22 micrometer pixel size, 1 / 1.28 “format
    • 48 MP ultra wide angle, 0.7 micrometer pixel size, 1 / 2.43 “format, quadruple binning (12 MP output)
    • [in forse] 48 MP telephoto, 0.7 micrometer pixel size, 1 / 2.43 “format, quadruple binning (12 MP output)
    • periscope telephoto
  • drums: 5,000 mAh
    • charging: 45 watts with Power Delivery and wireless charging
  • operating system: Android 12
