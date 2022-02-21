Xperia 5 IV leaked, Sony wants to return to the top of the phone market

What was initially consolidated as a great bet on the market, standing out mainly for its photographic section, was soon lost among the hundreds of models on the market. However, it seems that Sony does not want to give up, having leaked now the first details of the Xperia 5 IVits next high-end smartphone, which aims to compete with the most powerful current terminals.

According to the latest leak shared on Weibo, the next Xperia 5 will bear a strong resemblance to its predecessor, maintaining some of its main features such as its design, this time using the luminescent materials of the M series; a 6.1-inch screen, or the presence of a triple camera setup on the back.

However, we can find some improvements such as the first addition of the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, a small iteration on the current chipset, which together with an improvement in RAM memory and the latest version of Android (aiming at the direct incorporation of Android 12) promises us a significant performance improvement. Although we can also find other notable improvements such as increasing your batterywhose size is pending confirmation, would exceed the 4,500 mAh of the Xperia 5 III.

As for the photographic section, we will see again one IMX557 main lens, along with an IMX363 wide angle, and a 4.4x magnification IMX663 composite telephoto lens. Thus, although the leak does not specify the size of the lenses, everything indicates that the Xperia 5 IV will maintain the use of a 12 megapixel main camera, keeping all its improvements in the digital improvement section of the same. And it is that although the difference between this lens and Samsung’s 108 megapixel sensor is more than evident, Sony has the great support of its professional camera division.

On the other hand, although the cameras have always been one of the main aspects of the Xperia, another of the leading aspects of the Xperia 5 IV will be the audio, in addition to the addition of a stereo speaker system, with the continued presence of a “greatly improved” headphone jack Raised for audiophiles.

Unfortunately, we still don’t know the rest of the main details, such as its price. And it is that although Sony usually sets the price of its phones at somewhat high figures Its compared to its competitors, according to this leak, on this occasion its price would be set at a figure close to 5,000 yuan (approximately 700 euros in exchange).

In the same way, although at the moment there is no official date, given last year’s calendar, it would not be surprising if we have to wait until the beginning of the second trimester to learn about this fourth generation of Sony smartphones.