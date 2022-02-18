Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 arrive in Spain at a reduced price

Xiaomi has announced the availability in Spain of the Redmi Note 11, the new generation of one of the best-selling mid-range smartphone lines in the Iberian market.

You already know them. This is a long-awaited renewal for a series that is marketed in four different versions (Redmi Note 11, 11S, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro 5G), all with well-sized AMOLED screens, thin and light designs, and mobile chipsets from Qualcomm and MediaTek.

They are offered in configurations from 4 to 8 Gbytes of RAM and with 64 or 128 Gbytes of storage capacity. All batteries are 5,000 mAh with fast charging; they have multi-sensor camera systems; Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1; 5G in the superior model and Android 11 with the MIUI 13 interface. You will see it more clearly in its Technical specifications:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Screen 6.43-inch AMOLED, FullHD + resolution (2,040 x 1,080 points), 90 hertz, Gorilla Glass 3 6.43-inch AMOLED, FullHD + resolution (2,040 x 1,080 points), 90 hertz, Gorilla Glass 3 6.67-inch AMOLED, FHD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 points) 120 hertz, Gorilla Glass 5 6.67-inch AMOLED, FHD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 points) 120 hertz, Gorilla Glass 5 SoC Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Helio G96 GPU Adreno 610 GPU Mali-G57 MC2 GPU adreno 619 Mali-G57 MC2 RAM 4 / 6 gigabyte RAM LPDDR4x 4 / 6 / 8 gigabyte RAM LPDDR4x 6 / 8 gigabyte RAM LPDDR4x 6 / 8 gigabyte RAM LPDDR4x Storage 64/128 gigabytes 64/128 gigabytes 64/128 gigabytes 64/128 gigabytes connectivity 4G, WiFi AC, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS and infrared 4G, WiFi AC, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS and infrared 5G, LTE, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS and infrared LTE, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS and infrared Battery 5,000 milliamps with fast charging at 33 watts 5,000 milliamps with fast charging at 33 watts 5,000 milliamps with fast charging at 67 watts 5,000 milliamps with fast charging at 67 watts Operating system Android 11 with MIUI 13 Android 11 with MIUI 13 MIUI 13 + Android 11 MIUI 13 + Android 11 Dimensions and pitch 159.87 x 73.87 x 8.09 millimeters; 179 grams 159.87 x 73.87 x 8.09 millimeters, 179 grams 164.19 x 76.1 x 8.12 millimeters; 202 grams 164.19 x 76.1 x 8.12 millimeters; 202 grams

Redmi Note 11, versions and prices

Redmi Note 11 It will be available in the main Spanish operators and retailers from February 24 in three versions, according to RAM and storage:

4GB+64GB: for €199.99 at Amazon, PCComponentes, Media Markt and the Xiaomi web portal.

4GB+128GB: for €229.99 in Xiaomi retailers, web portal and physical stores.

6GB+128GB: for €259.99 at Xiaomi retailers, web portal and physical stores.

For this version, Xiaomi offers a promotion early-bird that from February 21 at 12:00 p.m. to February 23 at 1:00 p.m., lowers the price of the base version to €179.99.

Redmi Note 11S It will also arrive in Spain on February 24 in two versions:

6GB + 64GB: for € 249.99 on Amazon and on the Xiaomi website

6GB+128GB: for €279.99 at Amazon, Media Markt online and Xiaomi Store

In addition, consumers who purchase their Redmi Note 11 from February 17, 2022 to March 21, 2022 (both included), in any official sales channel (online or physical store) of Xiaomi in Spain and as long as when said product is activated in Spain, they will be entitled to a free repair at a local Xiaomi Service Center within the first six months from the date of purchase of the product.

The two missing versions of the series, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, will arrive in Spain soon.